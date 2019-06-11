Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce second quarter 2019 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00AM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: 10:00AM ET, Friday, August 2, 2019

Live Webcast: Federal Realty Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 877.445.3230; Passcode: 9787327

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 9, 2019 by dialing 855.859.2056; Passcode: 9787327.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires:

Leah Andress Brady

Investor Relations Manager

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com

