Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE : FRT ) will announce third quarter 2018 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday October 31, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday November 1, 2018 at 10:00AM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When: 10:00AM ET, Thursday November 1, 2018

Live Webcast: Federal Realty Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 877.445.3230; Passcode: 6491417

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 8, 2018 by dialing 855.859.2056; Passcode: 6491417.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Andrea Simpson Investor Relations Manager Vice President, Marketing 301.998.8265 617.684.1511 lbrady@federalrealty.com asimpson@federalrealty.com

