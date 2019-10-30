Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today reported operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net income available for common shareholders was $0.84 per diluted share and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively.
Highlights of the quarter include:
- Generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.43 for the quarter ($1.59 excluding the charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly) compared to $1.58 in the third quarter 2018.
- Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 2.1% for the third quarter.
- Signed leases for 468,643 sf of comparable space in the third quarter at an average rent of $38.93 psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%.
- Opportunistically issued $100 million aggregate principal of Notes due 2029 at an effective yield of 2.744%.
"An overall solid operating quarter for the Company made even better by numerous strategic initiatives that will benefit the future," said Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Opportunities that availed themselves to us in the third quarter like the targeted acquisition of the Kmart parcel at Assembly and important lease recaptures elsewhere enable future development that pave the way for a clear path to further value enhancement."
Financial Results
Net income available for common shareholders was $63.5 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.84 for third quarter 2019 versus $60.5 million and $0.82, respectively, for third quarter 2018.
In the third quarter 2019, Federal Realty generated FFO of $108.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share ($1.59 excluding the $11.9 million charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly). This compares to FFO of $117.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018.
FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.
Portfolio Results
The overall portfolio was 94.2% leased as of September 30, 2019, and the comparable portfolio was 94.9% leased. In the third quarter 2019, comparable property POI increased 2.1%. Comparable property POI represents our consolidated property portfolio other than those properties that distort comparability between periods in two primary categories (1) assets that were not owned for the full quarter in both periods presented and (2) assets currently under development or being repositioned for significant redevelopment and investment. Additionally, the charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly is excluded.
During the third quarter 2019, Federal Realty signed 103 leases for 491,414 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 468,643 square feet at an average rent of $38.93 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $36.31 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%.
Regular Quarterly Dividends
Federal Realty's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.20 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of January 2, 2020.
Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2020.
Summary of Other Quarterly Activities and Recent Developments
August 12, 2019 – Federal Realty acquired the Kmart lease at Assembly for $14.5 million, unlocking significant value creation potential on a 6 acre parcel of land at its highly successful Assembly Row project.
August 21, 2019 – Federal Realty issued $100 million aggregate principal amount of Notes due 2029 at an effective yield of 2.744%. The notes have the same terms and are of the same series as the notes that Federal Realty issued on June 7, 2019. Federal Realty used the net proceeds from the offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
October 11, 2019 – Federal Realty closed on the sale of Plaza Pacoima for $51.3 million. Plaza Pacoima is a 204,000 square foot Costco and Best Buy anchored power center located in Pacoima, California. The property was part of the Primestor Joint Venture formed in 2017 and was planned for sale as part of that acquisition. Year-to-date, Federal Realty has completed $149 million of dispositions.
Guidance
Federal Realty revised its 2019 guidance for FFO per diluted share to a range of $6.16 to $6.22 ($6.32 to $6.38 excluding the charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly) and 2019 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.48 to $3.54.
About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.
Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except share and
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Real estate, at cost
|
Operating (including $1,536,443 and $1,701,804 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
|
$
|
7,302,912
|
$
|
7,307,622
|
Construction-in-progress (including $97,922 and $51,313 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
|
691,989
|
495,274
|
Assets held for sale
|
49,835
|
16,576
|
8,044,736
|
7,819,472
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $289,739 and $292,374 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
|
(2,190,486)
|
(2,059,143)
|
Net real estate
|
5,854,250
|
5,760,329
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
162,543
|
64,087
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
143,855
|
142,237
|
Mortgage notes receivable, net
|
30,429
|
30,429
|
Investment in partnerships
|
30,017
|
26,859
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
94,271
|
—
|
Finance lease right of use assets
|
52,723
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
239,477
|
265,703
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
6,607,565
|
$
|
6,289,644
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Mortgages payable, net (including $389,523 and $444,388 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively)
|
$
|
466,600
|
$
|
474,379
|
Capital lease obligations
|
—
|
71,519
|
Notes payable, net
|
3,889
|
279,027
|
Senior notes and debentures, net
|
2,806,422
|
2,404,279
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
221,781
|
177,922
|
Dividends payable
|
81,477
|
78,207
|
Security deposits payable
|
20,354
|
17,875
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
74,032
|
—
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
72,065
|
—
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
165,542
|
182,898
|
Total liabilities
|
3,912,162
|
3,686,106
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
122,282
|
136,208
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:
|
5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding
|
9,997
|
9,997
|
Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 75,494,931 and 74,249,633 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
758
|
745
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,167,460
|
3,004,442
|
Accumulated dividends in excess of net income
|
(857,152)
|
(818,877)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,135)
|
(416)
|
Total shareholders' equity of the Trust
|
2,469,928
|
2,345,891
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
103,193
|
121,439
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,573,121
|
2,467,330
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
6,607,565
|
$
|
6,289,644
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
Consolidated Income Statements
|
September 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
REVENUE
|
Rental income
|
$
|
233,212
|
$
|
228,960
|
$
|
694,435
|
$
|
677,776
|
Mortgage interest income
|
735
|
793
|
2,204
|
2,284
|
Total revenue
|
233,947
|
229,753
|
696,639
|
680,060
|
EXPENSES
|
Rental expenses
|
54,484
|
41,909
|
140,182
|
126,587
|
Real estate taxes
|
29,030
|
29,086
|
81,883
|
85,841
|
General and administrative
|
11,060
|
7,638
|
32,047
|
23,980
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
59,648
|
60,778
|
178,327
|
177,269
|
Total operating expenses
|
154,222
|
139,411
|
432,439
|
413,677
|
Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax
|
14,293
|
3,125
|
30,490
|
10,413
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
94,018
|
93,467
|
294,690
|
276,796
|
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|
Other interest income
|
389
|
319
|
755
|
657
|
Interest expense
|
(27,052)
|
(28,166)
|
(82,567)
|
(82,116)
|
Loss from partnerships
|
(249)
|
(1,440)
|
(1,302)
|
(2,693)
|
NET INCOME
|
67,106
|
64,180
|
211,576
|
192,644
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1,641)
|
(1,622)
|
(5,065)
|
(5,244)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST
|
65,465
|
62,558
|
206,511
|
187,400
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
(2,010)
|
(2,010)
|
(6,031)
|
(6,031)
|
NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|
$
|
63,455
|
$
|
60,548
|
$
|
200,480
|
$
|
181,369
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:
|
Net income available for common shareholders
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
2.68
|
$
|
2.47
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
74,832
|
73,400
|
74,584
|
73,100
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:
|
Net income available for common shareholders
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
2.68
|
2.47
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
74,832
|
73,408
|
74,584
|
73,136
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
Funds From Operations
|
September 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO) (1)
|
Net income
|
$
|
67,106
|
$
|
64,180
|
$
|
211,576
|
$
|
192,644
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1,641)
|
(1,622)
|
(5,065)
|
(5,244)
|
Gain on sale of real estate, net
|
(14,293)
|
(3,125)
|
(30,490)
|
(10,413)
|
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
|
53,441
|
54,132
|
160,253
|
157,494
|
Amortization of initial direct costs of leases
|
4,878
|
5,232
|
14,165
|
14,534
|
Funds from operations
|
109,491
|
118,797
|
350,439
|
349,015
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
(1,875)
|
(1,875)
|
(5,625)
|
(5,625)
|
Income attributable to operating partnership units
|
658
|
765
|
2,048
|
2,299
|
Income attributable to unvested shares
|
(314)
|
(353)
|
(1,004)
|
(1,139)
|
FFO (2)
|
$
|
107,960
|
$
|
117,334
|
$
|
345,858
|
$
|
344,550
|
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
|
75,554
|
74,254
|
75,342
|
73,992
|
FFO per diluted share (2)
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
4.59
|
$
|
4.66
Notes:
1) In connection with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, effective January 1, 2019, certain internal and external legal leasing costs no longer qualify for capitalization. As a result, capitalized leasing costs excluding external commissions decreased to $0.7 million and $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, from $1.7 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.
2) Funds from operations available for common shareholders includes an $11.9 million charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly Row Marketplace. If this charge was excluded, our FFO, FFO per diluted share, and dividend payout ratio as a percentage of FFO would have been:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
FFO
|
$
|
119,837
|
$
|
357,735
|
FFO per diluted share
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
4.75
|
