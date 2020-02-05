Federal Realty Investment Trust Expands Leadership Team with Key Promotions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced the promotion of two talented executives to support its continued growth in 2020 and beyond.

Mike Ennes has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Mixed-Use Initiatives and Corporate Communications. In his new role, Mike is responsible for directing the marketing strategy and integration of the company's mixed-use properties, and corporate public relations and branding.

Prior to joining Federal Realty in 2015 as vice president, residential, Mike was senior director of brand development for luxury and lifestyle brands at Hilton Worldwide, where he was responsible for supporting global development efforts to grow the Waldorf Astoria and Conrad brands, and leading the development of the Canopy brand, Hilton's first global lifestyle brand. Prior professional experience includes hotel development and contract negotiation, hospitality real estate consulting and valuation, and several hotel operations positions. Mike received an MBA with a specialization in Hotel Finance and Investments from Daniels College of Business at University of Denver, and a BA from The School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University.

"Mike was sourced from the hospitality industry to better integrate Federal's various residential offerings into its burgeoning mixed-use portfolio," said Don Wood, Federal Realty's president and chief executive officer. "Over the last five years, he has proven to be a valuable executive; his creativity and vision, coupled with business acumen have been critical in delivering the many facets necessary to realize fully integrated mixed-use projects. With this, we are promoting Mike to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Mixed-Use Initiatives and Corporate Communications."

Jay Brinson has been appointed Vice President, Development. In this capacity, Jay oversees the strategy and execution of all aspects of development for over two million square feet of real estate, which include some of Federal Realty's most notable assets in the D.C. Metropolitan region, such as Pike & Rose, a nationally recognized mixed-use project in North Bethesda, MD.

Jay joined the company in 2016 as director, development and was promoted to senior director, development in 2019. Prior to that, he was regional vice president for Brailsford & Dunlavey, where he managed the planning, design, and construction activities for over 40 projects comprising nearly one million square feet of vertical construction valued at over $275 million and the development of long-range capital improvement programs valued at over $8.5 billion. Previously, he held development positions with IBG Partners and Urban Development Associates. Jay holds an MA in Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University with a concentration in Economic Development and Community Revitalization, and a BA in Biology from the University of Richmond.

"Jay came to Federal with a strong reputation for executing large projects on time and on budget and his expertise has been critical to the delivery of 909 Rose, our first trophy office building at Pike and Rose," said Don Wood. "Jay has also been instrumental in helping visualize future projects across our Mid-Atlantic portfolio and has provided the steady leadership required to navigate the multiple complexities associated with our largest projects."

