Federal Realty Investment Trust Prices $300 Million of 3.20% Notes due 2029

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.20% Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at 99.838% of par value with a coupon of 3.20%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2019. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2029. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Federal Realty intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay in full the outstanding balance of its unsecured term loan and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an effective registration statement (including a prospectus), which have been filed with the SEC. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting (i) BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, (ii) Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-877-0696, or (iii) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon St., 26th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, or by calling: 1-877-558-2607. Alternatively, you may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 13, 2019, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property redevelopments or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete, or fail to perform as expected;

risks that we are investing a significant amount in ground-up development projects that may not perform as planned, may be dependent on third parties to deliver critical aspects of certain projects, requires spending a substantial amount upfront in infrastructure, and assumes receipt of public funding which has been committed but not entirely funded;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing, such as our ability to consummate additional financings or obtain replacement financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense; and

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2019.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Investor Relations Manager Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

