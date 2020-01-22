Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2019 Distributions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2019 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313747206)

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend

(1) Capital

Gains Nontaxable

Distributions Section

199A

Dividend (1) 01/02/2019 01/15/2019 $1.020000 $1.020000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.020000 03/14/2019 04/15/2019 $1.020000 $1.020000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.020000 06/21/2010 07/15/2019 $1.020000 $1.020000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.020000 09/23/2019 10/15/2019 $1.050000 $1.050000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.050000

2019 Totals $4.110000 $4.110000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $4.110000





(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2019 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313747602)

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share

(1) Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend

(2) Capital

Gains Nontaxable

Distributions Section 199A

Dividend (2) 01/02/2019 01/15/2019 $0.312500 $0.312500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.312500 04/01/2019 04/15/2019 $0.312500 $0.312500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.312500 07/01/2019 07/15/2019 $0.312500 $0.312500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.312500 10/01/2019 10/15/2019 $0.312500 $0.312500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.312500

2019 Totals $1.250000 $1.250000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.250000





(1) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.



(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2019 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Investor Relations Senior Manager Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

