Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2023 Distributions

Federal Realty Investment Trust

23 Jan, 2024, 16:32 ET

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2023 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313745101)

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Income
Dividend (1)

Capital
Gains (4)

Unrecap. Sec
1250 (2)

Nontaxable
Distributions

Section 199A
Dividend (1)

Sec 897
Capital Gain
(Box 2f) (3)

01/03/2023

01/17/2023

$1.08000

$0.88560

$0.008856

$0.03240

$0.010692

$0.16200

$0.876744

$0.03240

03/13/2023

04/17/2023

$1.08000

$0.88560

$0.008856

$0.03240

$0.010692

$0.16200

$0.876744

$0.03240

06/22/2023

07/17/2023

$1.08000

$0.88560

$0.008856

$0.03240

$0.010692

$0.16200

$0.876744

$0.03240

09/22/2023

10/16/2023

$1.09000

$0.89380

$0.008938

$0.03270

$0.010791

$0.16350

$0.884862

$0.03270

2023 TOTALS

$4.33000

$3.55060

$0.035506

$0.12990

$0.042867

$0.64950

$3.515094

$0.12990

(1)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts.

(3)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts.

(4)

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313745200))

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share (1)

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Income
Dividend (2)

Capital
Gains (5)

Unrecap. Sec
1250 (3)

Nontaxable
Distributions

Section 199A
Dividend (2)

Sec 897
Capital Gain
(Box 2f) (4)

01/03/2023

01/17/2023

$0.31250

$0.303125

$0.003031

$0.009375

$0.003094

$0.00000

$0.300094

$0.009375

04/03/2023

04/17/2023

$0.31250

$0.303125

$0.003031

$0.009375

$0.003094

$0.00000

$0.300094

$0.009375

07/03/2023

07/17/2023

$0.31250

$0.303125

$0.003031

$0.009375

$0.003094

$0.00000

$0.300094

$0.009375

10/02/2023

10/16/2023

$0.31250

$0.303125

$0.003031

$0.009375

$0.003094

$0.00000

$0.300094

$0.009375

2023 TOTALS

$1.25000

$1.212500

$0.012124

$0.037500

$0.012375

$0.00000

$1.200376

$0.037500

(1)

Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(3)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts.

(4)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts.

(5)

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:
Leah Andress Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
301.998.8265
[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

