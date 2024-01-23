Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2023 Distributions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2023 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313745101)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Income

Dividend (1) Capital

Gains (4) Unrecap. Sec

1250 (2) Nontaxable

Distributions Section 199A

Dividend (1) Sec 897

Capital Gain

(Box 2f) (3) 01/03/2023 01/17/2023 $1.08000 $0.88560 $0.008856 $0.03240 $0.010692 $0.16200 $0.876744 $0.03240 03/13/2023 04/17/2023 $1.08000 $0.88560 $0.008856 $0.03240 $0.010692 $0.16200 $0.876744 $0.03240 06/22/2023 07/17/2023 $1.08000 $0.88560 $0.008856 $0.03240 $0.010692 $0.16200 $0.876744 $0.03240 09/22/2023 10/16/2023 $1.09000 $0.89380 $0.008938 $0.03270 $0.010791 $0.16350 $0.884862 $0.03270

2023 TOTALS $4.33000 $3.55060 $0.035506 $0.12990 $0.042867 $0.64950 $3.515094 $0.12990

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts. (3) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts. (4) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313745200))

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Per Share (1) Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Income

Dividend (2) Capital

Gains (5) Unrecap. Sec

1250 (3) Nontaxable

Distributions Section 199A

Dividend (2) Sec 897

Capital Gain

(Box 2f) (4) 01/03/2023 01/17/2023 $0.31250 $0.303125 $0.003031 $0.009375 $0.003094 $0.00000 $0.300094 $0.009375 04/03/2023 04/17/2023 $0.31250 $0.303125 $0.003031 $0.009375 $0.003094 $0.00000 $0.300094 $0.009375 07/03/2023 07/17/2023 $0.31250 $0.303125 $0.003031 $0.009375 $0.003094 $0.00000 $0.300094 $0.009375 10/02/2023 10/16/2023 $0.31250 $0.303125 $0.003031 $0.009375 $0.003094 $0.00000 $0.300094 $0.009375

2023 TOTALS $1.25000 $1.212500 $0.012124 $0.037500 $0.012375 $0.00000 $1.200376 $0.037500

(1) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts. (4) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2023 Capital Gain amounts. (5) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is zero percent of the capital gain distributions allocated to each shareholder. All capital gain distributions reported are related to Section 1231 gain.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

