Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today that Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 4:25 PM ET to 5:05 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 4:25 PM ET, Tuesday September 10, 2019

Live Webcast: FRT Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through December 9, 2019.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Investor Relations Senior Manager Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

