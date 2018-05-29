Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at REITWeek 2018: NAREIT's Investor Forum®

The live webcast will be accessible five minutes prior to the scheduled time on the Investors page of the Company's corporate web site, www.federalrealty.com. Following the live event, the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days on the Event Calendar and Webcasts & Presentations pages.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,500 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 50 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Andrea Simpson Investor Relations Associate Vice President, Marketing 301.998.8265 617.684.1511 landress@federalrealty.com asimpson@federalrealty.com

