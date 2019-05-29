Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at REITWeek 2019: NAREIT's Investor Forum®

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at REITWeek 2019: NAREIT's Investor Forum® in New York, New York. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 and may only be accessed live via this link: REITWeek 2019 Presentation.

The live webcast will be accessible five minutes prior to the scheduled time on the Investors page of the Company's corporate web site, www.federalrealty.com. Following the live event, the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days on the Event Calendar and Webcasts & Presentations pages.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Investor Relations Manager Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com





