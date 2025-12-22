FedEx and UPS 2026 GRIs Signal Pricing Restraint -- But Parcel Shippers Face a More Complex Cost Reality

Reveel's 2026 GRI and Surcharge Survival Guide Finds Carriers Shifting Cost Increases From Annual to Incremental Through Surcharges, Rules, and Mid-Year Changes

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel ™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced the availability of its 2026 General Rate Increase (GRI) & Surcharge Survival Guide , a comprehensive analysis of the latest pricing changes from FedEx and UPS. The report finds that while both carriers announced a 5.9% average rate increase for 2026 — the true cost impact for shippers continues to be shaped by a broader, more dynamic pricing strategy that extends well beyond the annual GRI.

After several years in which actual shipper costs significantly outpaced the highly-publicized carrier GRIs, Reveel's modeling shows a rare alignment in 2026 between the headline increase and the expected real-world impact. For many shippers, the 5.9% GRI is closer to what will actually be felt; not because carriers are easing pricing pressure, but because much of that pressure was applied earlier through fuel surcharge changes, revised accessorial definitions, and incremental pricing actions that were applied throughout the 2025 calendar year.

"For the first time in years, the true impact of the 2026 GRIs looks relatively reasonable, at least on the surface — but that doesn't mean shipping costs are suddenly easier to manage," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "Carriers have fundamentally changed how and when they apply pricing pressure. The once-a-year, headline-making GRI increase matters less than the dozens of smaller adjustments that now happen throughout the year with little or no warning. Shippers who only review rates once a year will be in for an unpleasant surprise."

Key Findings From the 2026 GRI Analysis

Reveel's analysis highlights several important themes shaping carrier pricing in 2026. The biggest being that the shift from annual to incremental increases is in full swing. The GRI is becoming more predictable on paper, while pricing power is increasingly exercised through targeted, data-driven adjustments that arrive quietly and continuously.

GRIs Align More Closely With Modeled Impact — Reveel's analysis shows that this year, the announced GRIs closely match what the true impact will be to shippers. In past years, the true impact of the increases was much higher than the rate announced. But now, because of the year-long incremental fees and increases, the impact is closer to the disclosed rate. UPS: 5.9% announced increase; 5.8% modeled impact FedEx: 5.9% announced increase; 6.1% modeled impact

— Reveel's analysis shows that this year, the announced GRIs closely match what the true impact will be to shippers. In past years, the true impact of the increases was much higher than the rate announced. But now, because of the year-long incremental fees and increases, the impact is closer to the disclosed rate. Accessorials Continue to Drive Surprise Costs — Address correction fees, delivery area surcharges, fuel mechanics, and new dimensional criteria are increasingly shaping total spend, and they're all added or adjusted outside of the traditional GRI window.

— Address correction fees, delivery area surcharges, fuel mechanics, and new dimensional criteria are increasingly shaping total spend, and they're all added or adjusted outside of the traditional GRI window. Large and Bulky Package Increases are Moderate — Charges for Additional Handling, Oversize, and Large Package shipments, which jumped 15-20% or more in recent years, only increased by a more measured 6-10% in 2026.

— Charges for Additional Handling, Oversize, and Large Package shipments, which jumped 15-20% or more in recent years, only increased by a more measured 6-10% in 2026. Ground and Residential Shipments Remain a Primary Target — Both carriers increased ground residential rates at levels above the published GRI, underscoring their continued focus on yield improvement in high-volume, residential-heavy segments.

— Both carriers increased ground residential rates at levels above the published GRI, underscoring their continued focus on yield improvement in high-volume, residential-heavy segments. Carrier Strategies are Diverging — While overall increase levels remain similar, FedEx and UPS are no longer moving in lockstep. FedEx applied more uniform increases across services and zones, with emphasis on Ground, Home Delivery, and Priority Overnight. UPS placed greater pressure on lighter-weight shipments (1–5 lbs.), while showing relative restraint on heavier packages.

"Accessorial creep is now the single biggest source of pricing volatility for most shippers," added Dunham. "Fees tied to things like address accuracy, package dimensions, residential delivery, and fuel are not only increasing — they're becoming more conditional and more frequent. These changes rarely make headlines, but they're now what pushes shipping costs well beyond expectations and it has never been more important for shippers to actively monitor such variables at all times."

What Shippers Should Expect in 2026

The 2026 GRI marks an inflection point in how carriers use pricing. Rather than relying on a single, outsized annual increase, FedEx and UPS are using pricing as a precision tool, concentrating increases where they align with their business priorities, margin goals, and shipment profiles.

Reveel always cautions shippers against relying solely on headline GRI percentages when planning, but that will be even more important in 2026. The true impact of increasing rates, fees and surcharges depends more than ever on variables such as weight, zones, service mixes, surcharge exposures, and even packaging decisions. Shippers who understand those variables and set themselves up for success by monitoring them continuously will be best positioned to control costs.

Reveel's Parcel Shipping Intelligence Platform is designed to make carrier pricing mechanics transparent, actionable, and measurable. Through detailed impact analysis, simulation, and modeling, the guide helps shippers evaluate contract alternatives, operational changes, and carrier mix decisions before costs appear on an invoice.

With mid-year pricing changes becoming the norm, successful cost management now depends on real-time clarity, not retrospective analysis.

The Reveel 2026 General Rate Increase (GRI) & Surcharge Survival Guide is available now. To access the full report and analysis, please click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance.

