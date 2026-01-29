Reveel Launches "All Modes" -- A Modern Freight Audit & Payment Solution, Delivering Unified Visibility Across Parcel, Air, Ocean, Rail, LTL and FTL

New Solution Available Either as an Overlay Layer, Adding Consolidated Visibility to Existing FAP Solutions; or as a Comprehensive, End-to-End Solution, Increasing Visibility, Analysis and Control of All Transportation Spending

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel ™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced the launch of Reveel All Modes , a modern freight audit and payment (FAP) solution built to give shippers real-time visibility, analytics, and control across every transportation mode.

Reveel's new offering expands the company's proven parcel shipping intelligence platform into a comprehensive, mode-agnostic solution that spans parcel, air, ocean, rail, Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Full Truckload (FTL).

"Shippers told us they needed one system that captures every transportation dollar, not six different systems that only show a part of the picture," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "Parcel is now a strategic cost driver, and decisions about air, ocean, rail, LTL and FTL must be made in the context of parcel - not separate from it, and definitely not as an afterthought. Our All Modes solution puts that real-time visibility at the fingertips of decision makers, improving the accuracy and timeliness of spending decisions."

A New Approach to FAP

Today's executives need unified analytics and a consolidated view of their transportation spend. Reveel's All Modes solution addresses this gap with an advanced analytics platform that delivers visibility under a "single pane of glass" across all shipping modes, helping teams to visualize their spend accurately, leading to better decision making across the board.

By extending its industry-leading Parcel Spend Management technology across all modes, Reveel provides:

Unified analytics across parcel, air, ocean, rail, LTL, and FTL, resulting in a single source of truth for all transportation spend

AI-driven insights, real-time analytics and actionable recommendations

Improved forecasting, cost control, and real-time anomaly detection

Financial accuracy and compliance visibility

Seamless integration with existing FAP systems and carrier networks

End-to-end transparency without reliance on consultants or manual processes

"It's important to have a comprehensive, accurate view into your organization's complete shipping profile in order to make accurate decisions about spending," said Tanner Schatzel, distribution and operations analyst for industry-leading tire, car part, and lubricant distributor U.S. AutoForce . "The ability to apply Reveel's visibility and analysis platform to every shipping and transportation mode will give teams the timely information they need to make adjustments in real-time, not after it's too late to make an impact."

Two Deployment Options

Reveel All Modes gives organizations the flexibility to adopt the solution based on their current technology landscape. Shippers can either augment their current FAP provider with Reveel's advanced visibility layer, or replace their legacy system entirely with Reveel's full All Modes FAP solution.

For those organizations who currently have an existing FAP provider that they'd like to continue working with, Reveel can add a strong visibility layer on top of those systems to provide consolidated insight across all modes, AI-powered analytics for deeper parcel intelligence, and self-service insights that help eliminate time-consuming, manual analysis.

For organizations that do not have a current FAP provider, or who are looking to replace their provider, Reveel All Modes can deliver a complete, end-to-end FAP solution with comprehensive auditing, compliance management, and financial automation capabilities, along with full access to real-time data and continuous optimization controls.

Visibility and Accuracy are Critical in Today's Environment

As shippers navigate rising transportation costs, increasing customer expectations, and more complex modal mixes, the need for unified visibility has become more important than ever before. With mid-year pricing changes becoming the norm for carriers, successful parcel spend management now depends on real-time clarity, not retrospective analysis.

"Executives are looking for transparency and control across their entire transportation network," added Dunham. "All Modes provides data clarity where traditional providers fall short. It allows organizations to finally see all modes together - and gives them the information and context they need to make spending decisions with confidence."

Visit Reveel at RILA Link 2026 and Manifest 2026 for More

The Reveel team will be on site at both RILA Link 2026 and Manifest 2026 this year, discussing shipping intelligence and the future of logistics. At both shows, attendees will be able to see Reveel All Modes and Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform in action, learning how they help make carrier pricing mechanics transparent, actionable, and measurable. Reveel will also be highlighting its 2026 General Rate Increase (GRI) & Surcharge Survival Guide , which was developed to help shippers better understand the changes made this year by FedEx and UPS, so they can better evaluate contract alternatives, operational changes, and carrier mix decisions before costs appear on an invoice.

RILA Link 2026, February 1-4, 2026, Orlando, FL

Reveel booth # 1016

Click here for more information, or to schedule a meeting or on-site demo.

Manifest 2026, February 9-11, 2026, Las Vegas, NV

The Reveel meeting pod will be located at MP1 on the Expo Floor

For more information, or to schedule a meeting or a demo on-site, please click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 18 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency and efficiency, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

