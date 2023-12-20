FEDEX EXPRESS MECHANICS AND RELATED LAUNCH CAMPAIGN TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

20 Dec, 2023, 10:22 ET

Campaign Emblematic of Growing Union Power in Airline Industry

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics and related classifications at FedEx Express, the largest cargo airline in the United States, have launched an organizing drive to join the Teamsters.

"I would like to personally thank everyone in the FedEx Mechanics and Related Employees Craft or Class who has filled out and sent in a Teamsters Airline Division Authorization Card," said Joe Ferreira, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division, in a letter to the workers. "The response has been overwhelming. You are on track to becoming unionized soon. Your livelihood will no longer be subject to arbitrary and unfair 'management discretion.'"

The workers' campaign to form their union grew organically, with the mechanics reaching out to the union, signing thousands of authorization cards, and taking other actions to move along the organizing process all on their own. It comes at the same time the Teamsters are organizing technicians at Delta Air Lines.

"We're able to organize the largest cargo airline and the largest passenger carrier at the same time because aviation technicians everywhere know that the best jobs in their craft come with a Teamster contract," said Bob Fisher, Deputy Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "We're committed to fighting for FedEx mechanics, both throughout this process and at the bargaining table, so they can get the compensation, representation, job security, and working conditions that they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

