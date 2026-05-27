FedEx Freight Holding Company Set to Join S&P 500; EPAM Systems and Dave to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

May 27, 2026, 18:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • FedEx Freight Holding Company (NYSE: FDXF) will replace EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) in the S&P 500, and EPAM Systems will replace Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 2. S&P 500 & 100 constituent FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) is spinning off FedExFreight Holding in a transaction expected to be completed June 1. Post spin-off, the parent FedEx will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. EPAM Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space. Shutterstock is anticipated to be acquired in a deal that is expected to close soon.
  • Dave Inc. (NASD: DAVE) will replace American Woodmark Corp. (NASD: AMWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 1. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is acquiring American Woodmark in a deal expected to close May 29, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dave

DAVE

Financials

June 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

American Woodmark

AMWD

Industrials

June 1, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

FedEx Freight

FDXF

Industrials

June 2, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

EPAM Systems

EPAM

Information Technologies

June 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

EPAM Systems

EPAM

Information Technologies

June 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ShutterStock

SSTK

Communication Services

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