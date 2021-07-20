FedHealthIT Gives Innovation Award to REI Systems and HHS' Office on Trafficking in Persons

STERLING, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce that its work on the Shepherd Case Management System (SCMS) for the Office on Trafficking in Persons (OTIP) received an innovation award from FedHealthIT.com. OTIP is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

The new, cloud-based SCMS solution has reduced the time for trafficking victims to access benefits by 50 percent and enabled OTIP to process twice as many benefit applications with the same level of staffing. SCMS also supports earlier identification of trafficking victims and facilitates law enforcement efforts to identify patterns and risks to help stop trafficking operations before more adults and children fall prey to human traffickers.

The SCMS project was a collaboration between agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and HHS. REI's Agile approach helped reconcile conflicting requirements, policies, and funding as agencies served the same victims. The modernized SCMS system helped increase security, confidentiality, privacy, and fraud protection, and ensured victims need not recount their victimization to multiple agencies.

"The SCMS technology is innovative," said Sid Agarwal, REI Systems Senior Director of Delivery Operations. "Microservices made it easy to accommodate changes in law or regulation, and the secure cloud infrastructure lets multiple agencies share information, improve efficiency, and reduce the burden for system users. Our continuous integration/continuous deployment process means we can modify software rapidly based on feedback about how agencies work together."

"REI is especially pleased to support HHS' ACF in their efforts to improve the lives and reduce risks for American children and families," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

The FedHealthIT Innovation Awards recognize and honor the federal health technology and consulting community by celebrating programs that drive innovation and results. For the seventh annual award ceremony, SCMS was selected from more than 60 nominations.

