FedRAMP® Authorization Granted to Onspring GovCloud to Deliver Next-Gen GRC Software to U.S. Federal Agencies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code, cloud-based GRC software, announced the company achieved moderate-level FedRAMP® Authorization for Onspring GovCloud , which offers a suite of GRC process automation and reporting products, including OMB A-123, POA&M, and NERC compliance.

With the U.S. federal government moving operations to the cloud, GRC leaders at federal agencies had few options for FedRAMP-Authorized, cloud-based GRC software until Onspring GovCloud's FedRAMP Authorization. Known for speed, reliability, flexibility, and ease of administration, Onspring saves time and cost through efficient and effective risk and compliance programs. Onspring also announced partnership agreements with four resellers to sell their GovCloud platform. Government customers can also purchase Onspring GovCloud through Four Points Technology , Integration Technologies Group , iLAB , and Carahsoft .

"Onspring is helping TVA revolutionize our NERC compliance program," said David Abdalla , Sr. Program Manager at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). "By getting out of spreadsheets and into automated workflows and reporting, we've eliminated the potential for human errors and saved hours every day. We selected Onspring because of its security protocols, the software performance, and the flexibility it provides in managing our NERC compliance processes."

"Federal agencies face increasing security challenges from cyber threat actors around the world and now use Onspring to automate governance, risk, and compliance programs to free up their time for strategizing how to stay ahead of threats," Nichole Windholz , CISSP, CISM, PMP, Onspring Director of Cybersecurity. "Our GovCloud software increases efficiencies by 70%, enabling federal agency leaders to quickly and accurately execute GRC programs that improve their risk posture."

Onspring announced that it received a U.S. patent for its high-performance no-code GRC technology, improving organization performance when managing process and reporting-related tasks in governance, risk, and compliance programs, all in a no-code environment.

Onspring GovCloud connects workflows, information, technology, and people to identify, analyze, manage, and monitor risk and compliance. Onspring GovCloud GRC Suite, POA&M, and OMB A-123 products integrate and automate critical risk management activities, including aggregating and visualizing real-time data for accurate reporting and faster, better decisions. One connected system relates policies, controls, findings, and regulations against governance frameworks. Learn more about the Onspring GovCloud online.

Onspring recently announced it is expanding its State, Local, and Education (SLED) business, which has tripled since 2020, and hired Andre Johnson as its Director of SLED Sales . Commercially, Onspring ranks as the #1 GRC software according to InfoTech Research Group for five consecutive years, and in 2023, IDC named Onspring a leader in Financial GRC. Onspring maintains 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd , Gartner Peer Insights , and Capterra software review sites. It has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring software and GRC products, visit Onspring's website .

Onspring is a no-code GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements, and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

