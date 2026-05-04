Fedstack, a Smoothstack Company Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification to Support Secure Workforce Delivery for DoD Programs

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedstack today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity in support of Department of Defense (DoD) programs and Federal customers.

Fedstack CMMC Certification

The CMMC framework, developed by the Department of Defense, establishes rigorous cybersecurity requirements for organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Level 2 certification validates Fedstack's implementation of all 110 security controls outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, ensuring the protection of sensitive Federal data across its environments.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects the strength of our program and our commitment to the customers we support," said Chris Coligado, EVP at Fedstack. "This certification ensures we can continue delivering secure, compliant workforce solutions that meet the evolving requirements of DoD programs and the broader Federal landscape."

As the DoD advances implementation of CMMC 2.0, Level 2 certification is becoming a requirement for contractors supporting programs involving sensitive information. Fedstack's certification enables uninterrupted participation in these programs while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to Federal agencies and prime contractors.

Unlike traditional providers focused solely on workforce delivery, Fedstack integrates compliance into its operating model. This approach ensures that talent entering Federal environments is supported by systems and processes designed to meet both performance and security requirements.

With CMMC Level 2 certification, Fedstack is positioned to:

Support DoD programs requiring validated protection of sensitive information

Maintain continuity across contracts as CMMC requirements expand

Provide customers with a workforce model aligned to secure, regulated environments

"Security is not an add-on for us. It is embedded in how we operate," said Kevin Bierschenk SVP, Client Solutions at Fedstack. "This certification reinforces our ability to deliver talent into high-trust environments with the rigor those missions demand."

Fedstack's achievement comes as many organizations across the defense industrial base continue progressing toward compliance. By completing Level 2 certification, the company is well-positioned to meet current requirements while supporting the evolving needs of Federal customers.

About Fedstack

Fedstack is the Federal services division of Smoothstack, Inc., focused on Federal workforce development, technical training, and strategic consulting. By combining AI-driven talent assessment with mission-aligned training programs, Fedstack helps government agencies and Federal System Integrator partners build sustainable, high-performing technical teams prepared for today's and tomorrow's challenges.

Learn more at Fedstack.com

Media Contact:

April Garvey

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Fedstack