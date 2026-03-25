Good Neighbor Day America and America250 Mobilize Thousands of Organizations Nationwide For One Powerful Day of Service on May 16

Good Neighbor Day America and America250 call on nonprofits, faith communities, and community groups to post volunteer opportunities in honor of America's 250th

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Neighbor Day America (GNDA), in partnership with America250, announced today that what began as a call to action has become a movement. Thousands of volunteer service events spanning all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and all five territories, are now confirmed for May 16, 2026, positioning it as one of the largest days of coordinated service in American history.

City Serve and Love Has No Limits, in partnership with America250, are among the national nonprofits spearheading this monumental day of service. On and leading up to May 16, organizations in communities across all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and all five territories will post volunteer opportunities ranging from neighborhood cleanups and food drives to community garden builds, care package assemblies, and charity walks.

"The response from organizations across the country has been incredible. Thousands of service events are already being planned, and we're just getting started," said Jedidiah Thurner, Chief Strategy Officer of Love Has No Limits, one of the nonprofits organizing Good Neighbor Day America. "Every organization that signs up creates a new opportunity for their neighbors to show up and serve. That's how a national movement gets built: one community at a time."

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement dedicated to bringing out the good neighbor in every American through love, kindness, and service. In celebration of the country's 250th anniversary, Good Neighbor Day America has partnered with America250 to honor this landmark moment in American history. The partnership unites organizations, volunteers, and community leaders around a shared mission — to celebrate the everyday acts of connection and compassion that define the American spirit. Together, they are proving that when Americans show up for one another, the impact is limitless.

What began as a vision to inspire 250 million acts of kindness is quickly becoming one of the largest coordinated service days in American history, with events now registered in all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and all five territories.

"America250 was created to unite Americans around our shared story, and Good Neighbor Day America is a powerful expression of that mission," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "As we mark 250 years of our nation, there is no greater tribute than showing up for one another. Service is how we honor our past and shape our future."

A Growing Network of Volunteers

Already, a growing coalition of faith communities, community groups, and nonprofits, including Keep America Beautiful and AmeriCorps, is mobilizing for the historic day of coordinated service in America.

"From now through Good Neighbor Day, we invite everyone to show their love for their community by taking action - coming together to pick up litter, plant trees, and create beauty in places we share," said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful .

. "Community volunteers know that real change starts close to home — on our blocks and in communities across the country," said Emily Stock, Project Manager for Special Initiatives of AmeriCorps. "Good Neighbor Day America is a natural extension of the generosity people give every day, and on May 16, AmeriCorps is proud to engage millions of Americans showing up to make a difference for their neighbors."

"When you see organizations of all kinds, from churches to nonprofits to community groups, all moving in the same direction on the same day, you realize this is bigger than any one of us," said Wendell Vinson, Co-Founder of CityServe. "May 16 is going to be a day when communities across America demonstrate what's possible when people come together to serve."

With thousands of service events already planned across the country, GNDA is calling on additional nonprofits, faith communities, and community organizations to sign up and host service events ahead of May 16. Organizations ready to participate can sign up today at goodneighbordayamerica.com/partner to receive access to an easy-to-use GNDA platform and post their volunteer opportunities.

About Good Neighbor Day America

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement to inspire the Good Neighbor in every American through love and service. In partnership with America250, GNDA is uniting community-based organizations and volunteers to celebrate the moments that bring us closer. Taking place on May 16, 2026, Good Neighbor Day America aims to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Learn more at www.goodneighbordayamerica.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

SOURCE Good Neighbor Day America