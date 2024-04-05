Feeding America Board of Directors Welcomes Three New Members

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America has announced three newly elected board members to its National Board of Directors. Kofi Bruce, General Mills' Chief Financial Officer, Julie Butner, President and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, and Rita Carreón, Vice President for Health at UnidosUS, start their two-year terms on July 1, the beginning of Feeding America's 2025 fiscal year.

"We are poised, as a nation, to change the face of hunger in this country materially and sustainably by the end of this decade. Along with the evidence of readiness shown in every community that I've visited, the fact that the Feeding America Board of Directors is comprised of people of such renown, exemplary commitment and talent continues to speak of my optimism around our ability to do so. The excellence and insights of the Board will be enhanced if further with the addition of our three newest members." said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Kofi, Julie, and Rita are experienced and trusted advocates for thriving communities. They each bring unique skills and perspectives to our work to ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive. I look forward to advancing our mission in collaboration with these incredible individuals and continuing to deepen our commitment to seeking guidance from neighbors facing hunger."

Kofi Bruce serves as General Mills' Chief Financial Officer, after joining the company in 2009 as Vice President, Treasurer. He previously served in a variety of senior management positions with Ecolab and Ford Motor Company. Bruce is an executive sponsor of General Mills' Black Champions Network, which focuses on the growth, development and success of Black employees, and General Mills' Veteran's Network, which champions a culture of belonging that engages and supports veterans, service members and military family members. He also serves as a board of director member for Partners in Food Solutions, a non-profit focused on strengthening food security, improving nutrition, and increasing economic development across Africa .





Rita Carreón is Vice President for Health at UnidosUS, a national nonpartisan and non-profit Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC . Carreón oversees the organization's strategic direction in health, including community engagement and programming, addressing social determinants of health, and advancing health equity. She helped lead a cross-component team on the public health response for COVID-19 through UnidosUS Esperanza Hope for All campaign. She works in close partnership with UnidosUS Affiliates, public and private partners, and other stakeholders to advance access to quality and equitable healthcare. Carreón's expertise and interests include improving health and quality of care for diverse communities.

The Feeding America Board of Directors is made up of a diverse group of individuals from both private corporations and non-profits. The group helps to set and guide Feeding America's strategic direction to help fulfill the vision of an America where no one is hungry. As part of a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America