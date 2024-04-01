Walmart, Sam's Club and Feeding America Partner Again to Fight Hunger. Spark Change. in the Movement to End Hunger

Now in its 11th year, the annual cause marketing campaign has helped Feeding America® food banks secure nearly 1.9 billion meals* for people facing hunger in local communities.

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs are teaming up with their customers, members, suppliers and associates for the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign to support the Feeding America® network of partner food banks.

Since its inception in 2014, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $186 million for Feeding America and local food banks, helping to secure nearly 1.9 billion meals* for people facing hunger.

"Walmart and Sam's Club have demonstrated extraordinary commitment over the course of our partnership. With partnerships like this, we can end hunger in this country," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America's CEO. "They understand the importance of fresh, nutritious food for thriving communities, and their support transcends beyond dollars and pounds - together with people facing hunger, our teams are helping to build new pathways to equitable food access for all."

The campaign will run online and in stores from April 1-April 29. Shoppers have three easy ways to support neighbors in need:

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam's Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.



on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals at Sam's Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details. Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or online at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.



Donate at Feeding America's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

During the campaign, all donations stay local. Sales-activated supplier donations and register donations are directed to a local Feeding America partner food bank located within a store or club's community.

"Serving communities and expanding access to affordable, healthy food lies at the heart of Walmart and Sam's Club's purpose to help people live better," said Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart and President, Walmart Foundation. "Our annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is a way that we invite our customers, members and suppliers to fight hunger alongside us. The funds raised through this campaign go toward local Feeding America food banks, meaning we can all make a difference in our own neighborhoods."

For nearly 20 years, Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation have worked with Feeding America, local food banks, food pantries and meals programs to transform the charitable food experience, supporting Feeding America and local food banks with more than $240 million in investments – nearly $160 million from the company and the Walmart Foundation and nearly $85 million from customers and members.

The 20 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Bush Brothers & Company; CELSIUS® Essential Energy Drink; The Coca-Cola Company; Conagra Brands; Dole Packaged Foods; Ferrara; Ferrero; General Mills; The Hain Celestial Group; Hershey Salty Snacks; Hidden Valley Ranch; Kellanova; W.K. Kellogg Company; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kodiak; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc.; Unilever

The 8 participating suppliers for Sam's Club include: General Mills; W.K. Kellogg Company; Kraft Heinz; Nestlé; Nissin; Nongshim; Palmetto Gourmet Foods, A Borealis Foods Company; Unilever

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change.

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 37th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Feeding America