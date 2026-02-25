Feeding America names former VA Secretary Denis McDonough CEO

High-impact, human-centered leader with decades of experience advancing policy and driving meaningful change at scale

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feeding America Board of Directors announced today that Denis McDonough will become the organization's Chief Executive Officer, effective April 14.

A lifelong public servant, McDonough has devoted his career to improving the lives of the American people through large-scale systems change and measurable results. From the White House to the Department of Veterans Affairs, his leadership has been guided by a deep respect for the dignity of all people, a commitment to serving all communities, and a relentless focus on results — a belief that service is not a role to hold, but a responsibility to fulfill.

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, supporting 48 million neighbors facing hunger through a nationwide network of more than 250 food banks and 60,000 community partners. Last year, the network provided nearly 6 billion meals, with fresh produce, protein and dairy comprising an ever-growing share—now over half—of all food distributed, directly in line with what neighbors facing hunger consistently tell us they need to live healthy lives. McDonough is committed to building on this progress, strengthening the organization's focus on access to fresh, nutritious food that upholds the dignity every family deserves. His decades of public service position McDonough to work alongside neighbors facing hunger and the Feeding America network to drive lasting impact.

"We are truly excited to welcome Denis to Feeding America," said Shawn O'Grady, Feeding America board chair. "He has spent his life serving this country at the highest levels of government, always guided by integrity, deep faith and a profound respect for all people. We are grateful to welcome a leader whose heart for service, high standards, and focus on results match the urgency of this moment. Denis understands that behind every statistic is a family, and we are honored to have him join our mission."

As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonough championed efforts that expanded benefits, improved care and delivered services to veterans who had long been overlooked. He bridged partisan divides by reflecting a steadfast commitment to honoring the nation's promise to those who served and caring for their families with dignity, urgency and impact.

As CEO, McDonough will draw on his experience at the VA to strengthen Feeding America's shared commitment that no one in this country should face hunger alone. He will help align and elevate partnerships across the charitable, corporate, and public sectors, ensuring they work together toward meaningful, measurable impact. He is committed to being a strong steward of donor generosity, recognizing that contributions of every size are investments in lasting change and ensuring they are used responsibly and effectively. In partnership with Feeding America's nationwide network of food banks, volunteers, advocates, and supporters, he will work closely with communities and neighbors experiencing hunger, listening, learning, and taking action alongside them to advance lasting progress toward food security.

"It's a profound honor to continue serving the American people in this new role," said McDonough. "Throughout my career, I've seen what's possible when people come together with purpose and compassion, and when organizations combine those values with clear goals, hard work and unwavering accountability to the communities they serve. Feeding America represents that spirit at its best, led by neighbors facing hunger whose strength and resilience guide this work. I'm eager to listen, to learn from this extraordinary network, and to work with those neighbors and partners across the country as we drive toward a future where every family has the nutritious food they deserve to thrive."

McDonough succeeds Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, who previously announced her planned transition after nearly a decade of transformative leadership.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites communities through a nationwide network to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. As part of a network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide nearly 6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

