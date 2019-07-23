Feeding America® Receives $2 Million Donation From The Darden Foundation To Help End Hunger

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, announced a $2 million grant from The Darden Foundation to help people facing hunger in communities where Darden restaurants are located. The grant will support strategies that help the Feeding America network of food banks provide food to children and families who need it most.

"Feeding America is thankful to The Darden Foundation for its generous support and commitment to helping people who may not know where they will find their next meal," said Andy Wilson, chief development officer at Feeding America. "Through this partnership, food banks across the country will be able to provide more nutritious food to the one in eight Americans who struggle with hunger."

The Darden Foundation's donation will help Feeding America and 193 member food banks fund several initiatives, including child hunger programs and food bank infrastructure. Over the past seven years, Darden has contributed a total of $7.7 million to the Feeding America network, helping the organization provide even more nutritious meals to families in need.

"Our definition of service extends beyond the four walls of our restaurants and into the communities we serve," said Stephanie Ghertner, director of The Darden Foundation. "The Darden Foundation, on behalf of Darden's 185,000 team members, is proud to partner with the Feeding America network to address and reduce the significant issue of food insecurity."

Feeding America helps provide over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives. Donations and support from partners, like The Darden Foundation, help the Feeding America network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve every community in the United States.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Darden Restaurants and The Darden Foundation

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ 185,000 team members in more than 1,700 restaurants. Together, we create memorable experiences for nearly 400 million guests each year in communities across North America. The Darden Foundation works to bring to life our spirit of service through its philanthropic support of charitable organizations across the country. Since 1995, The Darden Foundation has awarded more than $90 million in grants to non-profit organizations such as Feeding America, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and American Red Cross. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

