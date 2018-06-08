Feeding America Statement On Introduction of the 2018 Senate Farm Bill

"With regard to SNAP, the Senate measure is a stark improvement over the House Farm Bill (H.R. 2), which would dramatically limit the availability of the program and reduce the benefits provided. The Senate bill recognizes the SNAP program is already designed to encourage individuals to find work, and work more hours, and takes steps to address barriers to work that many face by strengthening and increasing partnerships in employment and training. The bill also makes targeted and reasonable improvements to SNAP program administration and in areas that will further strengthen the program.

"At the same time, the measure falls short of adequately investing in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a critical source of food for millions of individuals and families across the country. We want to work with the Senate to strengthen these provisions going forward.

"We all have a role to play in addressing hunger – charity and government – and SNAP provides critical assistance where we cannot. For every meal that Feeding America provides, SNAP provides 12. Feeding America's national network of member food banks simply cannot meet the need in communities without robust investments in SNAP, TEFAP and other nutrition assistance programs.

"As the Farm Bill moves forward, we encourage lawmakers to recognize the importance of passing legislation that both supports America's agricultural producers and strengthens key nutrition programs for seniors, veterans, children, and working families."

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

