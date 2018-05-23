"Feeding America serves more than 46 million Americans who face hunger, and these purchases by USDA will help put much needed meals on their tables. Our network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 meal programs is a capable partner to USDA, distributing federal commodities through programs like the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) that provide a variety of nutritious foods for low-income families and individuals. These programs also play an important role in supporting American farmers.

"We thank USDA for their active collaboration with our network and America's food producers and look forward to partnering with them in the months and years to come to ensure our network can continue providing valuable nutritious foods to Americans in need."

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Contact

Heather Janik

Feeding America

202.795.2456

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feeding-america-statement-on-usda-commodity-purchases-300653953.html

SOURCE Feeding America

Related Links

http://www.feedingamerica.org

