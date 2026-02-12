Feedzai and Neterium partner to deliver real-time customer and transaction screening

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the leading AI-native RiskOps platform provider for end-to-end financial crime prevention, and Neterium, a RegTech specialising in cutting-edge screening technology, are joining forces in a strategic partnership to deliver a unified, best-in-class offering that meets the market's growing demand for a holistic view of risk by integrating two highly complementary solutions.

Feedzai is enhancing its Watchlist Screening solution with the newly launched Transaction Screening capabilities, embedding Neterium to deliver smarter, more efficient real-time financial crime prevention through advanced algorithmic matching that reduces false positives and enables real-time compliance.

As financial institutions face increasing regulatory complexity and pressure, this partnership delivers the right solution at the right time, transforming how compliance teams detect, prevent, and respond to financial crime. Building Neterium's cloud-native screening infrastructure into Feedzai's financial crime prevention platform creates a comprehensive screening and AML solution that requires fewer integrations, offers greater transparency, and enables faster time-to-value.

"Banks and other financial institutions are telling us that they want fewer integrations, faster deployments, and full insight into all of their compliance activities. Partnering with Neterium gives us precisely that: a single platform that lets our clients fully avoid financial crime without having to deal with various systems. We're fixing a real problem that every compliance team has to deal with these days," explained Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer of Feedzai.

Feedzai's comprehensive Watchlist Screening solution delivers ultra-low latency and high scalability via API integration so that organizations benefit from:

Frictionless Real-Time Processing : Built for the instant payment era, the solution ensures compliance without disrupting user experience, dynamically scaling to handle peak volumes.

: Built for the instant payment era, the solution ensures compliance without disrupting user experience, dynamically scaling to handle peak volumes. Smarter, Leaner, More Accurate Operations : AI and holistic matching reduce false positives, allowing analysts to focus on true risks while reducing operational overhead.

: AI and holistic matching reduce false positives, allowing analysts to focus on true risks while reducing operational overhead. Always-Current Global Data : Automated, real-time updates to global sanctions and watchlists eliminate manual data management and ensure continuous screening accuracy and compliance.

: Automated, real-time updates to global sanctions and watchlists eliminate manual data management and ensure continuous screening accuracy and compliance. Total Transparency & Audit Readiness : Explanations provide clear, explainable decisioning, end-to-end visibility, and audit-ready reporting to meet global regulatory requirements.

: Explanations provide clear, explainable decisioning, end-to-end visibility, and audit-ready reporting to meet global regulatory requirements. Integrated Ecosystem: Feedzai's Transaction Fraud for Banking and its full AML suite are seamlessly connected, enabling actionable cross-solution insights.

"Our partnership with Feedzai will allow the market to gain access to a single-platform solution solving multiple use cases, starting with sanctions screening. Feedzai strengthens its offering, and Neterium extends its reach, while clients gain a seamless, scalable solution. We are especially proud of the positive impact this collaboration is already delivering for leading financial institutions," said Florence Vicentini, Chief Commercial Officer of Neterium.

Feedzai Watchlist Screening is available now for comprehensive protection and compliance. To learn more about how smart, holistic matching improves screening accuracy and efficiency, please visit here .

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the global leader in fraud and financial crime prevention, protecting the integrity of commerce and the people behind every transaction. Using Feedzai's AI solutions built for real-time decision-making, financial institutions can better detect and stop fraud, money laundering, and emerging threats as they evolve. Trusted by top banks, payment networks, and merchant acquirers worldwide, Feedzai safeguards trillions of dollars in transactions while enabling safer, more seamless customer experiences.

About Neterium

Neterium is a RegTech company providing next-generation, cloud-native, API-based screening infrastructure for a wide range of use cases. Neterium's screening solutions offer ultra-low latency, high scalability, and seamless API integration, helping financial institutions worldwide stay ahead of financial crime risks.

