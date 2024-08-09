Feel the Rumble: Dodge Brand Drops the Needle on All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge hit a new high note today, revealing the final performance character of the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona’s Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. The patent-pending system shatters preconceptions of a typical battery electric vehicle, bringing a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output that will serve as the soundtrack for the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

Dodge hit a new high note today, revealing the final performance character of the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system during a press conference preview of the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event. The patent-pending system shatters preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle, bringing a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output that will serve as the soundtrack for the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

"The world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust brings the raw rumble of iconic Dodge muscle to the next-generation, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "We know our Dodge enthusiasts want that visceral feel you get when you drive a Dodge muscle car, and the Charger's new Fratzonic system delivers the adrenaline-pumping spirit that they expect. It reacts to specific inputs and driving events, giving the driver a direct connection to their new Charger. Simply put, when you hear it and feel it, you will know it's a Dodge Charger Daytona."

The Fratzonic name is inspired by the Dodge's brand's historic Fratzog logo, the new symbol of Dodge brand next-generation vehicles and prominently featured on the all-new Dodge Charger. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, revealed in August 2022, teased a prototype version of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust audio profile. The Dodge brand continued to fine-tune the system's performance notes before locking in the all-new Dodge Charger's one-of-a-kind personality.

The all-new Dodge Charger — the Dodge brand's muscle car of the future — will make its public debut at the annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge horsepower festival, now in its ninth year and set to take place on August 10 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

World's First Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust

The patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system on Dodge Charger Daytona models is equipped with dual bespoke, high-efficiency extreme bandwidth transducers coupled with dual Fratzonic Chamber-loaded passive radiators, all housed in a custom enclosure and powered by a dedicated amplifier with up to 600 watts of power. System features work in concert to generate a deep rumble and visceral feel that aligns with Dodge DNA. Four custom-designed elastomer isolator bushings support the Fratzonic system, working similarly to the isolators of an internal combustion engine exhaust to further enhance the vehicle's performance profile.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust incorporates driver and vehicle inputs, such as accelerator pedal position, speed and torque output, to deliver the Charger Daytona's signature performance tones. Distinctive vehicle sounds provide essential driver feedback, especially at the track and at elevated speeds to enhance the immersive in-car feel. Acoustic intensity is tied to higher performance: Sport Mode features a medium sound output, while Drag, Drift, Donut and Track Modes deliver a louder roar. A fully silent Stealth Mode is also available, with Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust controls accessible via the Charger Daytona's 12.3-inch standard central touchscreen.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, centered in the Charger Daytona's lower rear fascia and identified by a Fratzonic text logo, intensifies a suite of dynamic vehicle events, including:

Power up/Power down

Idle/Rev

Acceleration/Throttle

PowerShot

Deceleration/E-motor regen

New "Built Upon a Legacy" 20-part Video Series Spotlights All-new Dodge Charger Daytona

Dodge is debuting a new video series, "Built Upon a Legacy," highlighting game-changing facets and features of the all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona. The 20-part video series will cover three distinct chapters that document what makes the new Charger unique: Design Reimagined, Power Transformed and Innovation Unleashed. A new video will debut each week on the official Dodge brand YouTube channel.

The first episode of the Design Reimagined chapter drops today, with a focus on elements such as the exterior front R-wing pass-through and the dynamic, driver-focused interior, features that evoke the Dodge brand's design heritage while setting the Charger Daytona apart from the typical battery-electric vehicle.

Future videos in the series will callout a range of standout content on the all-new Charger Daytona: Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, standard widebody exterior styling, Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, all-electric 400-volt dual motor system delivering muscle-car performance, PowerShot functionality, Drive Mode features and much more.

Visit the Dodge Charger newsroom for vehicle and pricing information on the next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona muscle car.

