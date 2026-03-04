FEELING LUCKY? SHIPLEY DONUTS CELEBRATES ST. PATRICK'S DAY WITH THEMED DONUTS

New Lucky Dozen donuts available for 2 weeks only, while supplies last

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is bringing a little green to the season with festive new St. Patrick's Day donuts and holiday-themed Lucky Dozens.

The St. Paddy's donuts are handmade from Shipley's classic yeast recipe, frosted with white, green or chocolate icing and topped with fun, holiday-themed sprinkles in white and gold, plus festive shamrocks.

Shipley Donuts' St. Patrick's Day Lucky Dozen Donut Box

From March 4 through March 17, guests can purchase St. Patrick's donuts individually, in half dozens or in Lucky Dozen boxes, featuring four of each variety, while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

"We love celebrating the season with something simple and festive," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "Our new St. Patrick's donuts are an easy way to bring a pop of green and a lot of sweetness to whatever you're celebrating with friends, families or co-workers."

Supplies are limited, and pre-ordering is recommended, especially for larger quantities. Pre-ordering is available beginning March 4, and orders can be placed up to seven days in advance at shipleydonuts.olo.com.

Guests who sign up for Shipley rewards at https://shipleydonuts.com/rewards can sweeten their luck and redeem two free glazed donuts with their first purchase, as well as get a sneak peek at upcoming new menu items. For more information and local shop pricing, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

