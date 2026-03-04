SHIPLEY DONUTS ROUNDS OUT C-SUITE WITH THREE SENIOR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Nation's largest donut brand names new COO, CDO and CFO as it enters 90th year, approaches 400th shop opening

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade donuts and kolaches, has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of new Chief Operating Officer Matt Kafka, Chief Development Officer Todd Brin and Chief Financial Officer John Feray.

Matt Kafka brings nearly 30 years of restaurant operations experience to Shipley. He most recently served as senior vice president and interim COO at Smoothie King, where he oversaw franchise and corporate operations across approximately 1,250 stores. He previously held operations roles at Jamba Juice. As chief operating officer at Shipley, Kafka will champion operational excellence and strengthen franchisee leadership.

Todd Brin, who joined Shipley in 2025 as vice president of design and construction, brings more than 30 years of experience in unit development, operations and strategic leadership. He spent 22 years at Wingstop, where he helped build the systems that scaled the brand from 85 to 2,500 units worldwide. As CDO, Brin will oversee all aspects of franchise sales, development, construction, design and real estate with a focus on streamlining processes, reducing costs and accelerating unit growth across the Shipley system.

Also tasked with supporting the company's growth, as CFO, John Feray, a lifelong Shipley fan, will focus on improving franchise unit economics and strengthening margins. With more than 30 years of experience in finance, accounting, operations and strategic leadership, he most recently served as CFO at GSM Outdoors and has held financial leadership roles at Dollar General Corporation, RadioShack and many other companies. Feray traces his love of the brand back to childhood visits to Shipley with his grandparents in Bellaire, Texas.

"Each of these leaders brings a depth of experience that positions Shipley for our next stage of growth," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "From John's experience and lifelong connection to the brand to the franchise leadership and multi-unit growth expertise that Matt and Todd bring, this expanded team will help us build on 90 years of tradition while accelerating the next chapter of this iconic brand."

The three appointments follow the addition of Chief Marketing Officer Bill Leibengood, who joined Shipley in late 2025. The expanded leadership team joins the brand as it celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and rapidly approaches the opening of its 400th location.

Shipley recently announced multi-unit deals to continue expanding nationwide, including its first shop in Las Vegas, the brand's westernmost location.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley has ranked No. 1 in its category for five consecutive years on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® and currently stands at No. 134 overall. It is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

