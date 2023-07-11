Feetures Hits its Stride with NetSuite

News provided by

Oracle NetSuite

11 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps family-owned and operated sports apparel business understand sales trends and set performance records

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feetures, a leading performance sock brand, is working with Oracle NetSuite to achieve its mission to support runners and other athletes in the pursuit of healthy and active lifestyles. With NetSuite and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, Feetures has been able to improve complex demand forecasting and gain actionable insights to expand its retail footprint and sell its products in over 50 countries.

Founded in 2002, Feetures produces technically advanced socks to help runners perform at their best. It operates an ecommerce business, works with retailers including DICK's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, and REI, and has a wholesale business that works with running, golf, and tennis specialty stores collectively generating $45 million annually. To meet increasing demand for its high-performance apparel and simplify its operations, Feetures needed to replace its QuickBooks and FishBowl systems with an integrated and scalable business platform. After careful evaluation, Feetures selected NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"We operate a complex business with multiple distribution channels and over one thousand SKUs of high-performance socks customized for practically every runner and activity," said Daniel Roath, IT manager, Feetures. "With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, we have been able to consolidate all sources of data into a single repository and it helps us analyze and glean actionable information while saving time and eliminating manual tasks. With years of historical data, we are excited to finally be able to uncover product patterns and customer insights to drive better business decisions."

With NetSuite, Feetures has been able to consolidate, automate, and enhance its operations on an integrated business system. NetSuite Analytics Warehouse enables Feetures to quickly process data from Google Analytics, NetSuite, Shopify, and SPS Commerce and tease out near- and long-term trends in customer behavior, inventory, and financials. In addition, NetSuite Connector automatically transfers data between NetSuite and Shopify, making it easy to experiment with different SKUs and track trends to fuel sales strategy. To build on the success it has achieved with NetSuite, Feetures is exploring NetSuite Planning and Budgeting to further increase efficiencies by automating labor-intensive planning and budgeting processes, so that its finance team can quickly and easily produce budgets and forecasts.

"Feetures is helping runners and other athletes globally pursue healthy and active lifestyles and the success it has been able to achieve is very impressive," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Feetures has been able to gain a unified view of its business, streamline its financial operations, and understand the customer better. The insights and efficiencies delivered by NetSuite help the Feetures team stay focused on their goal of producing the best performance socks in the world."

About Oracle NetSuite
For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 36,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedInInstagram, and Twitter.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite

Also from this source

NetSuite Helps Automate Account Reconciliation and Transaction Matching Processes

Touchland Cleans Up Its Financial Systems with NetSuite

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.