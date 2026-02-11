happy® Brews Connection and Drives Efficient Growth with NetSuite

Mission-driven coffee brand leverages AI and the power of the suite to enhance operations, increase productivity, and scale distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect New York -- happy ®, a lifestyle brand on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee, is using Oracle NetSuite to support its mission while raising awareness about the importance of mental health. With NetSuite's AI-powered cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, happy has been able to maximize visibility across its business, improve the speed and accuracy of financial reporting, and increase efficiency as it continues to launch new product lines and expand distribution.

Co-founded by Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and producer Robert Downey Jr. and accomplished entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky in 2024, happy has grown rapidly and sells a variety of traditional and ready-to-drink coffee products online and in-stores across more than 70,000 points of brand distribution, including retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, Amazon.com/happy, and more. In addition to creating delicious coffee, happy is dedicated to making the coffee-drinking experience more meaningful through its partnership with NAMI (the National Alliance for Mental Illness), which connects consumers to NAMI's resources with every purchase. To support its growth ambitions and manage complex distribution channels, happy relies on NetSuite's ERP system to automate key business processes and efficiently scale its operations.

"Elevating the everyday requires a system that can keep up," said happy co-founder and CEO, Craig Dubitsky. "Distribution and logistics in consumer packaged goods are complex, but NetSuite helps us keep things simple by automating financial processes, boosting team productivity, and supporting our operations across our distribution points. NetSuite's scalability, industry expertise, and automation give our team more time to focus on what matters most – delicious coffee and spreading joy."

With NetSuite, happy has been able to integrate and automate workflows across finance, supply chain, inventory management, and ecommerce. For example, NetSuite's financial management capabilities have helped happy streamline reporting and financial close processes. NetSuite's supply chain management capabilities help simplify manufacturing, retail, and distribution processes as happy continues to expand into new product categories and distribution channels across the United States. In addition, NetSuite AI Connector Service enables happy to connect NetSuite to a third-party large language model provider and define exactly what the AI can see and do, with full permissions and role-based access, to further automate tasks and allow AI to securely take action and drive business outcomes.

As happy enters its third year, the brand continues to innovate and grow hand in hand with its retail partners. With NetSuite streamlining internal operations, happy can scale its mission and support NAMI's work nationwide.

"As consumer brands add new distribution channels, business complexity multiplies," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, happy has been able to efficiently manage growth by consolidating on a single system and automating critical workflows with embedded AI and secure connectivity with third-party LLMs. This allows its employees to be more productive and remain focused on its mission to deliver joy in every cup."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

About happy®

Co-founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky, happy is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. happy is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S., to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

