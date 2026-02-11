NetSuite Helps Organizations Reduce Application Integration Challenges with New AI-Powered Platform

NetSuite Integration Platform enables customers to automate, orchestrate, and manage cross-application workflows

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect New York -- Oracle NetSuite, the #1 AI Cloud ERP, today announced the availability of the NetSuite Integration Platform, a low-code, AI-powered solution that enables organizations to automate and unify complex business workflows across their enterprise applications. Complementing NetSuite's unified data model, the NetSuite Integration Platform enables customers to easily connect NetSuite to third-party CRM, ecommerce, HR, supply chain, industry and other systems using natural language and prebuilt AI integrations.

"By using AI to bring together mission-critical business data, we are helping our customers reduce technical complexity, move faster, and gain more value from the comprehensive AI capabilities embedded in NetSuite," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "With the new NetSuite Integration Platform, organizations can transform integration from a technical bottleneck into a strategic enabler to accelerate automation, enhance data quality, and free up resources to focus on growing their business."

NetSuite and NetSuite Integration Platform are built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which provides a unified data foundation for streamlined integration and faster execution. With an embedded AI Assistant, NetSuite Integration Platform empowers both business and IT teams to orchestrate end-to-end workflows through a visual, low-code environment, enabling:

Business-led automation: Helps business analysts and process owners build or modify integrations using plain language. With AI-powered mapping, documentation, and error summarization, integrations can be deployed, adapted, and troubleshot faster while improving data consistency.

Helps business analysts and process owners build or modify integrations using plain language. With AI-powered mapping, documentation, and error summarization, integrations can be deployed, adapted, and troubleshot faster while improving data consistency. Accelerated project delivery: Helps finance, operations, and IT leaders rapidly connect NetSuite to other mission-critical systems without reliance on specialist developers. With prebuilt adapters and natural language prompts, cross-application workflows that sync revenue, inventory, and customer data in real time can be easily implemented.

Helps finance, operations, and IT leaders rapidly connect NetSuite to other mission-critical systems without reliance on specialist developers. With prebuilt adapters and natural language prompts, cross-application workflows that sync revenue, inventory, and customer data in real time can be easily implemented. Resilient, policy-driven workflows: Helps IT teams govern integrations with centralized automation, role-based access, and audit trails. With MCP server security, adaptive AI agents, and real-time monitoring, compliance can be enforced and integration sprawl minimized.

Helps IT teams govern integrations with centralized automation, role-based access, and audit trails. With MCP server security, adaptive AI agents, and real-time monitoring, compliance can be enforced and integration sprawl minimized. Unified API management: Helps developers and administrators secure, manage, and monitor APIs from a single command center. With proactive alerts and end-to-end visibility, issues can be resolved before they disrupt operations and high-quality integrations can be maintained as needs evolve.

Helps developers and administrators secure, manage, and monitor APIs from a single command center. With proactive alerts and end-to-end visibility, issues can be resolved before they disrupt operations and high-quality integrations can be maintained as needs evolve. Intelligent document processing: Helps industry teams convert unstructured content into actionable workflows. With OCI universal credits, customers can add AI document recognition and RAG-powered data enrichment for more complex use cases like automated order data intake or procurement approvals.

Availability

The NetSuite Integration Platform is now available to customers in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and the UK and Ireland.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite