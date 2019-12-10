Feiyu Announces New Handheld Gimbals and QING Motion Control System; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of three new handheld gimbal models and a new pan-and-tilt head called the QING. Launching exclusively at B&H, the QING heavy-duty gimbal head supports rigs up to 7 lb and mounts on a tripod to provide stabilized and motorized pan and tilt motion.

Feiyu QING Motion Control Device

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1525360-REG/feiyu_fy_qing_qing_motion_control_device.html

Key Features

Motorized Pan/Tilt Device, 7 lb Payload

Infrared Tracking

Mounts on Tripods, Sliders, Etc.

Touchscreen Remote Controller Included

The new 3-axis gimbal stabilizers range from the Vimble 2S that supports smartphones and the Vimble 2A for small action cameras, to the G6 Max gimbal that supports cameras up to 2.6 lb, all the way to the professional-level AK2000S that supports up to 4.9 lb; and the AK2000S even comes in an Advanced kit with a follow focus.

The QING motion control gimbal head features solid, heavy-duty construction, a quick-release plate, and a base that mounts on a tripod. The head can be managed wirelessly with an included remote control, and it features a 360° pan and 60° tilt range with infrared tracking to follow your subjects. Supporting rigs up to 7 lb, the QING adds time-lapse and panorama functions to your production in a portable, lightweight package, and its gimbal can auto-stabilize your camera in a snap.

Feiyu Vimble 2S Telescoping 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal for Smartphones

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1525358-REG/feiyu_fy_vimble2s_vimble_2s_handheld_gimbal.html

The Vimble's sleek, narrow design provides a lightweight option for your action camera or smartphone, and each model features a handy, internal telescoping extension rod that acts similarly to a selfie stick when you need a little extra reach for your shots. Weighing less than a pound and supporting maximum payloads of less than half a pound, the Vimble 2A and 2S will not require a great amount of arm strength to maneuver. The Vimble 2S supports iOS and Android smartphones, and the 2A supports action cameras such as the GoPro HERO7, 6, or 5. Both gimbals feature a battery life of up to 10 hours, which can last a whole shooting day or longer, since they can be charged with an optional power bank while shooting.

Feiyu G6 Max 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer 3-in-1

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1525353-REG/feiyu_fy_g6max_g6_max_3_axis_handheld.html

Updated from the G6 Plus, the next step up the gimbal line is the G6 Max, which supports small cameras up to 2.6 lb and provides several gimbal modes such as "Inception" mode, selfie mode, and even vertical mode to record for popular social media sites. Depending on your camera model and what external control it supports, you can connect your camera to the gimbal with a USB cable and control record, focus, zoom, and other camera-supported functions. It sports a larger, clearer OLED screen than its predecessor, and provides a quick-release plate for fast camera swaps.

Feiyu AK2000S 3-Axis Handheld Stabilizer Standard Kit

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1525355-REG/feiyu_fy_ak2000s_std_ak2000s_standard_gimbal.html

Finally, in the professional gimbal category is the update to the AK2000, the AK2000S, which supports mirrorless and DSLR cameras up to 4.9 lb. The AK2000S has an impressive battery life of up to 14 hours, and the motor has been improved to provide a near-instant startup. It comes in two versions: the Standard version and the Advanced kit that includes a follow focus.

Learn More at B&H Explora Article

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/new-feiyu-g6-max-ak2000s-vimble-handheld-gimbals-qing-motion-control-system

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

A Brief History of B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM

Meet the Staff at B&H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

http://www.bhphotovideo.com

