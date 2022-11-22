Feld Entertainment Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with the Biggest Sale of the Year!

Give the gift of America's favorite live, family entertainment experiences with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of an unforgettable live, family entertainment experience this holiday season from Feld Entertainment. With the continued return of the most popular shows to arenas and stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with the most anticipated live shows and events including Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney On Ice, Sesame Street Live! and Jurassic World Live!

Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice for up to 35% off with code C2022W. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, and more brought to life on ice! Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles at Monster Jam where world-class athletes are locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets make great gifts at up to 35% off with code C2022W.

Feld Entertainment's Cyber Week deals returns Tuesday, November 22 through Sunday, December 4 at 11 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale shows and events. Feld Entertainment allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

From 12,000-pound Monster Jam Trucks to Disney princesses, ticket purchasers can use code C2022W at checkout on the respective brand websites for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply. Feld Entertainment's lineup of touring shows and events delivers high-energy productions for everyone in the family.

Monster Jam provides jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that entertain millions of fans around the world. Monster Jam events feature some of the most famous trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco® and many more. World-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. This adrenaline-charged fun puts families on the edge of their seats and leaves them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event.

Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performer athletes combined with Disney's heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generation after generation.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional riders from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 12 states in 2023. Monster Energy AMA Supercross features handlebar-to-handlebar action as riders test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.

Everyone's invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the "power of yet" in Sesame Street Live! Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it's okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what's yet to be. Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking, Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars, Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her and artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors.

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

