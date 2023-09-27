Feldmeyer Financial Group Makes Strategic Shift From Ameriprise To OneSeven

OneSeven welcomes $250 million practice to its RIA platform, providing next-level service, operations, technology, and communications support to the newly transitioned team.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, an RIA specializing in supporting advisors with life-changing opportunities, congratulates Feldmeyer Financial Group as the firm aligns with OneSeven to launch a revamped and reinvigorated wealth management practice in Dayton, Ohio. Formerly operating under Ameriprise Financial Services, Feldmeyer Financial Group now joins OneSeven's growing RIA platform, which recently surpassed $4 billion in AUM and now supports more than a dozen advisory teams across the United States.

This announcement follows Feldmeyer Financial Group's recognition as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Team in 2023. Founded in 1994 by Ben Feldmeyer, CFP®, CDFA®, CLTC®, the ten-person team sought to enrich its service offerings, operations, technology, marketing, and communications capabilities as the firm approaches its third decade empowering families, individuals, and businesses with personalized advice.

"The partnership with OneSeven is a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Feldmeyer, CEO of Feldmeyer Financial Group. "This move and its enhancements reinforce our commitment to excellent client service for generations."

OneSeven guided Feldmeyer Financial Group through the transition process, complete with launching the firm's new website and establishing new service capabilities, such as expanding their small business and exit planning offering with OneSeven's 401(k) platform.

"This partnership with Feldmeyer Financial Group is a testament to our shared values of client commitment, innovation, and growth," said OneSeven President Todd Resnick. "We are thrilled to welcome this respected team to our network of advisors and look forward to supporting their continued success."

About OneSeven: OneSeven is not your typical financial firm. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the world of wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic and tailored solutions for each client. We take the time to understand what truly drives you - your interests, long-term goals, and aspirations. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your finances with what truly matters.

Discover more about OneSeven, our exceptional advisors, and how you can join our team by visiting our website at onesevenadvisor.com.

