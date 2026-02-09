Feldstein Family Law Group Releases New "Ask Andrew" Episode on Ontario Family Law and Jewish Divorce Law

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldstein Family Law Group has released a new episode of Ask Andrew, the firm's monthly live Q&A program hosted by founder Andrew Feldstein.

This episode, titled "The Interaction Between Ontario Family Law and Jewish Divorce Law," featured special guest Rabbi Michal Shekel, who serves as the spiritual leader of Har Tikvah Congregation in Brampton and acts as a divorce officiant for the Reform Rabbis of the Greater Toronto Area Beit Din.

During the discussion, Andrew and Rabbi Shekel explored how civil divorce proceedings in Ontario intersect with Jewish religious divorce practices. Topics included:

How Jewish divorces are handled within the Reform community

Why Reform religious divorces typically occur after a civil divorce is finalized

a civil divorce is finalized What happens when one spouse refuses to participate in a religious divorce

How Ontario courts may respond when religious barriers prevent remarriage

Important considerations for individuals navigating both legal and religious processes

Rabbi Shekel also explained how Reform Jewish divorce differs from Orthodox and Conservative approaches, including the egalitarian nature of Reform proceedings and the options available when cooperation breaks down. Andrew provided legal perspective on how refusing to participate in a religious divorce can negatively impact family court proceedings, emphasizing the importance of acting in good faith during separation.

This episode offers valuable insight for anyone navigating divorce within the Jewish faith—or for those simply interested in how religious and civil family law can overlap in Ontario.

Viewers can watch the full episode here. To watch previous podcast episodes, visit the Ask Andrew video archive.

About Ask Andrew

Hosted by Andrew Feldstein, Ask Andrew is Canada's first live-streamed family law question-and-answer program. Each month, Andrew and a guest from the firm, or a community professional, address real-world questions about divorce, parenting, support, and other family law issues, helping Ontario families better understand their rights and options.

If you have a topic you'd like covered in a future episode, you're encouraged to email [email protected].

