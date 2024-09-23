Fellowship-trained Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon Joins Karmanos in Detroit and Flint

The head and neck surgeon specialist is now seeing new patients

DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute welcomes Nithin Peddireddy, M.D., a head and neck surgical oncologist specializing in benign and malignant head and neck neoplasms. These include mouth, jaw, and throat cancers, salivary gland masses, melanoma, and skin cancers of the face, neck and scalp. Dr. Peddireddy joins Karmanos's Head and Neck Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT). He is accepting new patients at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit and Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint. He joined Karmanos and McLaren Health Care on Aug. 19, 2024.

Nithin Peddireddy, M.D., joins the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint.

"It's such an honor to join an organization at the forefront of cancer treatment and development," said Dr. Peddireddy. "Being from the Greater Flint area, I am excited to be able to provide care for patients from my hometown and in Detroit. I'm ready to work with my patients and colleagues to provide the best care and options for removing head and neck masses and the reconstruction necessary afterward."

Dr. Peddireddy is an ear, nose and throat (ENT) physician with a subspecialty in advanced head and neck surgery, including thyroid and parathyroid surgery, and comprehensive reconstruction utilizing rotational flaps and microvascular surgery with free flaps. He'll work alongside medical and radiation oncologists, dental oncologists, endocrinologists, pathologists, radiologists, speech-swallow therapists, and other surgical oncologists to create individualized and thorough treatment plans for each of his patient cases.

"We continue to grow our expertise to offer patients across the state the best oncologic care," said George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at the Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Dr. Peddireddy will work side by side with experienced oncologists and collaborate on complicated cases, where we work to give the patient the best outcome. Offering his services not only in Detroit but further into the Karmanos Cancer Network also gives more patients access to surgical treatment that may not be offered elsewhere."

"We are continuing our commitment to bring highly-trained oncology specialists to the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint so patients do not have to travel far to get the care they need," said Chris Candela, McLaren Flint President and CEO. "It has added significance to see someone like Dr. Peddireddy return to his hometown to be a valuable resource for the communities we serve."

Dr. Peddireddy finished his fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstruction at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at the University of Michigan, received his doctorate of medicine at the University of Cincinnati, and completed his undergraduate education at the U-M. He has participated in grant-funded research, has clinical teaching experience, and has contributed to numerous published studies, articles, chapters, and abstracts. Dr. Peddireddy is also a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

View Dr. Peddireddy's physician profile here. To request an appointment, visit karmanos.org or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

