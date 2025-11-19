Karmanos Cancer Institute Recognizes Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the Third Deadliest Cancer

DETROIT, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, along with cancer centers and other organizations nationwide, recognizes November as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. As its name suggests, pancreatic cancer originates in the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas plays a crucial role in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

About Pancreatic Cancer

Exocrine cells make up much of the pancreas. When these cells grow out of control, adenocarcinoma of the pancreas occurs. Pancreatic adenocarcinomas account for about 95% of pancreatic cancers.

Pancreatic Cancer Facts and Figures

About 67,440 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2025. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers.

Pancreatic cancer has one of the highest mortality rates and accounts for about 8% of all cancer deaths. About 51,980 people will die of pancreatic cancer in 2025.

The average lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer is about 1 in 56 in men and about 1 in 60 in women.

All data reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS).

"Our care and research teams at Karmanos are dedicated in finding better ways to treat pancreatic cancer," explained Wasif Saif, M.D., MBBS, medical oncologist, co-leader of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) and leader of the Phase I Clinical Trials MDT at Karmanos. "This particular cancer type is difficult to treat, so it's important to understand your risk for developing pancreatic cancer so that you and your health care team can work on ways of prevention and come up with a plan for early detection if cancer should develop."

Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms and Risk Factors

In the early stages, pancreatic cancer usually does not have symptoms, so it is difficult to detect before the disease grows into later stages. When symptoms do occur, they may include jaundice, pain in the abdomen or back, weight loss, nausea, blood clots, or enlargement of the gallbladder or liver. Though it is rare, pancreatic cancer can destroy the insulin-making cells, causing diabetes. Some symptoms that may suggest the onset of diabetes or changes in blood sugar levels include feeling thirsty and hungry, as well as urinating frequently. You should see your doctor if you have one or more symptoms.

Certain lifestyle factors increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, including smoking, being overweight, diabetes, exposure to certain chemicals, and chronic pancreatitis. According to the ACS, about 25% of pancreatic cancers are thought to be caused by cigarette smoking. Some risk factors for pancreatic cancer cannot be controlled. These risk factors include age, sex, race, family history, and genetic syndromes inherited from a parent. For example, men are slightly more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than women, and most occurrences happen in people over 45.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute

At Karmanos, pancreatic cancer is treated by the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology MDT, which includes surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists; interventional radiologists; pathologists; specialized nurse practitioners; dietitians; social workers; and genetic counselors. The team focuses entirely on treating gastrointestinal cancers and shares its collective expertise. Each patient receives a carefully constructed treatment plan designed to achieve the best possible outcome.

"Though pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat, with our level of expertise at Karmanos, we are able to offer clinical trials to provide patients with better outcomes and extend their time with family and friends. We currently have investigative trials for pancreatic cancer that use new treatments and new therapy combinations that are not currently available at community hospitals," said Dr. Saif. "I would encourage you or one of your family members ever to face pancreatic cancer, look into Karmanos and the clinical trials we offer."

To learn more about pancreatic cancer, visit karmanos.org or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

