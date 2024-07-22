FEMA Awards ICF New $17 Million Cloud and Analytics Delivery Contract

ICF to Build Data Exchange Platform to Improve Disaster Response Efficiency

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $17 million data modernization contract to build a cloud-based data exchange platform to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their disaster response and recovery efforts. The contract, which was awarded by the Office of Policy and Program Analysis, has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year option periods.

ICF will leverage their industry-leading disaster management expertise along with cloud computing, generative AI/AI, DevSecOps, Agile and advanced analytics capabilities to fully operationalize FEMA's new Data Exchange (FEMADex) platform. The new platform will improve FEMA data sharing and data analytics and allow leaders to access, analyze and rapidly visualize data from multiple sources and stakeholders. This will better facilitate data-driven decision-making and collaboration across the emergency management community.

ICF will implement FEMADex by delivering a modernized Azure Databricks-based solution from inception to execution.

"For over 25 years, ICF has proudly supported FEMA's disaster response efforts, and we are excited to expand our partnership with our leading-edge technology and data management capabilities," said James Morgan ICF chief operating officer. "Improving data quality, timeliness and accessibility will give FEMA leaders access to critical insights that will enable stronger knowledge sharing and better support to local communities as they look to make quicker, more informed decisions to help impacted citizens and improve disaster response efficiency."

A leader in data modernization solutions, ICF has managed and supported over 5,000 cloud instances for over 100 enterprise cloud projects across numerous federal agencies. With hundreds of technology certifications and accreditations, ICF has extensive experience implementing a full range of cloud capabilities from cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

For over 20 years, ICF has been on the ground for some of the most significant natural disasters in U.S. history—serving over 150 state and local communities across over 86 disasters and managing over $88 billion in federal disaster recovery and mitigation funds. The company supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation.

