Female Warriors Strengthened Through Vinyasa Yoga Dance Class

"I was always interested in taking yoga, but the idea of adding dance music seemed more exciting," said Army veteran Beverly Townes from Snellville, Georgia. "I thoroughly enjoyed the event even though some of the moves were a little challenging, but the staff provided alternate moves and positions for those of us who were unable to do the regular positions."

WWP events support the long-term recovery of warriors in environments that accommodate physical injuries and social anxieties.

Activities like yoga and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Wounded Warrior Project is a great organization that's been helpful to me and many others," Beverly said. "It provides services that would not otherwise be available to service members because of their circumstances. I appreciate everything the organization is doing for all soldiers."

Thanks to generous donors, WWP serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. All program gatherings connect injured veterans with one another, their families, and communities.

"My favorite part was seeing familiar faces and getting to meet new warriors," Beverly said. "I know many of them by name only, so it was great to actually meet them."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

