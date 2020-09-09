Feminine Wipes Market Size Worth $2.07 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global feminine wipes market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Demand for the product is driven by rising awareness among women worldwide regarding genital hygiene. At a macro level, increasing instances of early puberty are contributing significantly to the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for 37.2% share of the overall revenue in 2019

Asia Pacific held the largest share of 34.2% in 2019

Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Feminine Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies & Drugstores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027''

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the market growth, with a sizable number of consumers worldwide keeping a stock of products (feminine wipes) that could last for months. Thus, panic buying is likely to create an unprecedented demand for the product throughout 2020. Though numerous leading retail outlets shut down operations due to the COVID-19 crisis during the first half of 2020, online sales of feminine wipes continue to remain healthy, most notably in the Asian markets.

Despite its rising popularity as a convenient feminine intimate care product, feminine wipes continue to face an increasing threat of substitution from a host of products, including washes, creams, and moisturizers. However, key market players are expected to offer products manufactured using sustainable raw materials to offset the threat of substitution for their products.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for feminine wipes in 2019. Led by countries such as India and China, the Asia Pacific market is driven by an increasing number of health-conscious women. Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia, have witnessed healthy gains across retail platforms over the years, thereby emerging as engines of growth. On the other hand, India is likely to emerge as the most lucrative market for feminine wipes in the foreseeable future, given the efforts being made by the industry and the government to promote hygiene practices among women countrywide.

The market is largely fragmented, with both domestic and international players sharing the market space. Market participants are expected to deploy mergers & acquisitions and product innovation as their key strategies to remain competitive in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global feminine wipes market based on distribution channel and region:

Feminine Wipes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Pharmacies & Drugstores



Online



Others

Feminine Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Feminine Wipes Market Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Edgewell Personal Care

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm Corporation

ALBAAD

Guy & O'Neill, Inc.

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Corman SpA

Laclede, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.