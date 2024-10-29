FemTech Brand Elvie Launches Newest Breast Pump

Elvie Stride 2 is available for purchase on October 29th at www.elvie.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health brand Elvie , creator of the award-winning Elvie Pump , has launched their newest breast pump: a hands-free, quiet breast pump Elvie Stride 2 which offers hospital grade suction combined with the comfort of lightweight ultra-soft silicone cups––to optimize milk output.

This product is the evolution of the best-selling 'Elvie Stride' product, which was released in September 2021.

Elvie Stride 2

Elvie Stride 2 delivers hospital-grade suction but remains quiet––giving mothers the freedom to express discreetly wherever and whenever they need to, without compromising on pumping performance.

The Elvie Stride 2 features new ultra-soft silicone cups which hug the natural curve of the breast, for even greater comfort and discretion*. The new cups help to enhance nipple fit and comfort, so mothers can optimize their milk output*.

Other key features of Elvie Stride 2 include:

Hospital grade power, but quiet - Small but mighty hospital-grade motor which creates ~270 mmHG of suction––with noise reduction technology to keep it super quiet

- Small but mighty hospital-grade motor which creates ~270 mmHG of suction––with noise reduction technology to keep it super quiet Better fit, better flow - Maximizing your milk output isn't just about power, it's also about fit. With six nipple size offerings included, Elvie Stride 2 comes with everything you need for the best fit, right out of the box

- Maximizing your milk output isn't just about power, it's also about fit. With six nipple size offerings included, Elvie Stride 2 comes with everything you need for the best fit, right out of the box Smart app control - Users can track milk volume, adjust between 10 intensity settings and keep tabs on their pumping history— all from their smartphone

- Users can track milk volume, adjust between 10 intensity settings and keep tabs on their pumping history— all from their smartphone Lightweight, discreet design - Weighing less than 160g per cup, the breast pump is lightweight and compact, meaning it can comfortably be worn under clothing

- Weighing less than 160g per cup, the breast pump is lightweight and compact, meaning it can comfortably be worn under clothing Easy to clean and assemble - Elvie Stride 2 has fewer washable parts and is easier to re-assemble*

Elvie's discreet breast pumps have won over 100 awards and are crafted to meet the diverse needs of mothers––whether they are returning to work or looking for convenient on-the-go solutions.

Elvie is a female-founded company which creates smart technology products to address overlooked women's health problems. Elvie takes a user-first design process, consulting thousands of real women throughout the design and testing process of their best-selling breast pumping products.

Alex Knox, Chief Product Officer at Elvie said: "Elvie Stride 2 is the latest addition to Elvie's breastfeeding range, which is continuing to revolutionize breast pumping products available to women."

"We take a female-first design process, speaking to real women to hear what they want and need––and developing our products to match. Women deserve superior products that harness the power of smart technology. Elvie Stride 2 gives even more women the opportunity to pump discreetly and comfortably on their own terms."

Elvie Stride 2 retails at $269.99 and is available on elvie.com starting today October 29th, and on amazon.com, walmart.com and in Walmart stores on November 3rd.

*Compared to the original Elvie Stride

About Elvie

Elvie is a disruptive health and lifestyle brand which develops radical female-first technology products for women to revolutionize their health and wellbeing.

Founded in 2013 by Tania Boler, Elvie brings together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to develop extraordinary products that improve women's lives — revolutionizing categories which had been overlooked for many years, including breast pumps and pelvic floor health.

For more information visit elvie.com, or for updates on all things Elvie activism listen to Elvie's podcast, Skin Like A Rhino.

SOURCE Elvie