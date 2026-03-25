One Night Only Featuring Brad Paisley, Brent Mason, Brothers Osborne, Derek Wells, Guthrie Trapp, James Burton, Luke McQueary, Ricky Skaggs, Trey Hensley, Steve Wariner & Zach Top — with More Artists Still To Be Announced

Tickets On Sale Starting This Friday (3/27) at 10AM CT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces Tele Town, a one-night live music experience honoring the 75th Anniversary of the Telecaster, the world's first mass-produced, solid-body electric guitar and one of the most influential instrument designs of all time. Taking place Monday, May 4, 2026 at the historic Ryman Auditorium , the event will bring together artists and fans for an unforgettable evening celebrating the guitar that changed the course of modern music.

Tickets On Sale Starting This Friday (3/27) at 10AM CT Post this FENDER ANNOUNCES ‘TELE TOWN’ - A STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF THE GUITAR THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

"Serving as musical director for Tele Town is a true honor, especially in my home city of Nashville, where I grew up and where the Telecaster's legacy runs so deep," said Derek Wells. "Putting this show together has been about more than just great players, it's about capturing the spirit of an instrument that's shaped so much of the music we all love. This lineup is full of people who've lived with this guitar onstage and in the studio, and I'm certain that when we all are together, you'll see people playing with love and reverence for what this instrument has meant to us all."

Tele Town will touch down in Nashville, the city where the Telecaster became a legend, to pay living tribute to the guitar's enduring influence across genres and generations. The evening will be hosted by renowned Nashville guitarist, music insider and historian Zac Childs, who brings deep knowledge of the Telecaster and its history, guiding the audience through performances and collaborations that highlight its pioneering design and role in shaping Music City - and the world's - musical identity.

The night will feature a curated lineup of artists performing alongside a dedicated house band led by Derek Wells . The initial lineup includes:

Brad Paisley

Brent Mason

Brothers Osborne

Derek Wells

Guthrie Trapp

James Burton

Luke McQueary

Ricky Skaggs

Steve Wariner

Trey Hensley

Zach Top

Tickets

Tickets for Tele Town go on sale Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8 am PT/10 am CT. Fans can visit AXS Tele Town Link for ticket details and to purchase. Please note, all net proceeds will be donated to local Nashville charities.

"75 years after its debut, the Telecaster remains proof that simplicity endures, adaptable enough to move across genres, generations, and stages without losing its identity. This celebration is our way of honoring not just an instrument, but a cultural phenomenon that has shaped music for over seven decades," said FMIC President of Americas, Justin Norvell. "Tele Town at the Ryman will be the culmination of this celebration – bringing that story to life on one of music's most hallowed stages in the heart of Music City. From our limited edition collections to the content pieces and community celebrations, we're ensuring the Telecaster's legacy reaches both longtime fans and discovers new ones who will carry its voice into the future."

An Immersive Fender Custom Shop Live Experience

As part of the ongoing celebration, Fender Custom Shop (FCS) will bring the 75th Anniversary of the Telecaster to life with an exclusive Roadshow event on Sunday, May 3, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the iconic Carter Vintage in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will feature FCS Senior Masterbuilder Paul Waller, Master Pickup Winder Josefina Campos, and Fender's Chief Engineer of Guitars Tim Shaw, offering an intimate look at the craftsmanship and artistry behind Masterbuilt guitars. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win exclusive giveaways, including FCS Josefina Campos pickups and Tele Town concert tickets. Entry to the event is free and first come, first served, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.

For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender on all social platforms

High-resolution images can be found HERE .

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby®, and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories, and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Participants attend the events described herein at their own risk. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation ("FMIC"), the event organizer hereby disclaims, to the maximum extent permissible by law, any and all liability arising out of or related to attendance at the events described herein. The events described herein are subject to change or cancellation at any time in FMIC's sole discretion, with or without notice.

Fender (standard and stylized), Telecaster and Tele are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All other product, venue, artist, and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation