GRETSCH UNVEILS THE ELECTROMATIC® PREMIER JET®: THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN BOLD, BOUNDARY-DEFYING SOUND

Featuring Sphera Twin Six Humbuckers, Compound-Radius Ebony Fingerboard and Luminlay Side Dots

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gretsch today announces the launch of the Electromatic® Premier Jet®, the boldest evolution yet of its celebrated Electromatic and Streamliner™ Jet series. Honoring authentic Gretsch DNA while delivering uncompromising playability and premium appointments, the Electromatic Premier Jet is engineered for the next generation of players who refuse to follow the rules.

"For years, the Electromatic and Streamliner Collections have offered Gretsch power and fidelity to a broad range of players," said Jason Barnes, VP of Gretsch. "While Gretsch has always been renowned for its truly iconic tone and style, the Electromatic Premier Collection elevates the playing experience even further with incredible sonic punch and definition, effortless playability and of course, signature Gretsch style."

Designed for artists who defy convention, the Electromatic Premier Jet puts raw, untamed power directly at the player's fingertips. Rooted in Gretsch's storied legacy of craftsmanship and quality, its cutting-edge features are engineered to push creative boundaries and empower musicians to advance both their craft and their sound.

Key Features:

Premium Construction – A mahogany neck with performance "C" neck profile, compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard and Luminlay® side dots facilitates effortless playability, while a chambered mahogany body with bound carved maple top and sculpted contours delivers superior resonance, sustain and playing comfort.

A mahogany neck with performance "C" neck profile, compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard and Luminlay® side dots facilitates effortless playability, while a chambered mahogany body with bound carved maple top and sculpted contours delivers superior resonance, sustain and playing comfort. Powerful Pickups and High-Performance Hardware – Alnico 6-powered Sphera™ Twin-Six™ humbuckers balance modern clarity with vintage warmth, while the Lockdown™ locking adjustable wraparound bridge, locking tuners and a GraphTech® NuBone® nut deliver rock-solid tuning stability.

Alnico 6-powered Sphera™ Twin-Six™ humbuckers balance modern clarity with vintage warmth, while the Lockdown™ locking adjustable wraparound bridge, locking tuners and a GraphTech® NuBone® nut deliver rock-solid tuning stability. Advanced Electronics – A master volume with treble bleed circuit, push-pull Lumen™ filter and dual no-load tone controls deliver stellar tonal flexibility, from tightened high-gain riffs to sparkling cleans and all points in between.

A master volume with treble bleed circuit, push-pull Lumen™ filter and dual no-load tone controls deliver stellar tonal flexibility, from tightened high-gain riffs to sparkling cleans and all points in between. Bold Finishes – A selection of bold colors for the next generation of players that dare to defy, including Robusto Burst, Onyx Storm, Clairvoyant and Vintage Pearl.

Building upon the explosive momentum of the global video series for the Electromatic and Streamliner Series, the Electromatic Premier Jet continues that same rebellious spirit through collaborations with cutting-edge artists who defy conventional boundaries. The acclaimed series featuring Mother Vulture, FANGZ and Blood Command has amassed over 10.1M views across three videos:

For the latest guitar release, watch Jordan Ziff unleash the full potential of his Electromatic Premier Jet in Introducing The Electromatic Premier Jet Feat. Jordan Ziff | Gretsch Guitars. Set against the quiet backdrop of a library, Ziff delivers explosive riffs that showcase Gretsch's raw, untamed power. Ziff has performed with renowned acts RATT and Marty Friedman Band.

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the Electromatic Premier Jet can be found HERE. Full product descriptions and specifications can be found HERE.

For technical specs, additional information on new Gretsch products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.gretschguitars.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @OfficialGretsch on Instagram and @GretschGuitars on YouTube.

ELECTROMATIC® PREMIER JET® ($799.99 USD, £709 GBP, €829 EUR, $1,399 AUD, ¥121,000 JPY) The perfect choice for pure Gretsch power and fidelity, The Electromatic® Premier Jet® represents the pinnacle of the celebrated Electromatic Collection. Carefully crafted for stellar tone, powerful versatility and refined performance, the Electromatic Premier Jet® delivers everything from pristine clean tones to aggressive overdrive right at your fingertips. Designed to astound and fitted with premium appointments, this electrifying guitar delivers uncompromising playability with mighty Gretsch sound and iconic style.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT GRETSCH:

Since 1883, Gretsch® guitars have been the guitar of choice for musical revolutionaries due to the rich, full sound, smooth playability, and boldly classic visual style it offers. From modern versions of legendary Gretsch® instruments to artist tribute models, Gretsch's emphasis on hand-craftsmanship and commitment to quality has pioneered new designs and manufacturing techniques, winning endorsements from some of the music industry's most respected artists and creating what is known among performers as "The Great Gretsch Sound!™." Throughout the 20th century, Gretsch® guitars were seen and heard on the biggest stages in rock 'n' roll and played by some of the most iconic guitarists in music history, from AC/DC's Malcolm Young, George Harrison, Billy Duffy, and more recently, indie group boygenius, Portugal The Man's John Gourley, and Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers. Today Gretsch is a licensed brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and together, they've expanded the Gretsch footprint across musical genres, sprawling demographics and diverse geography while maintaining its unique sound, distinctive style and authentic legacy. For more information, visit www.gretschguitars.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @OfficialGretsch on Instagram and @GretschGuitars on YouTube.

GRETSCH, ELECTROMATIC, STREAMLINER, JET, SPHERA, LUMEN, TWIN-SIX and LOCKDOWN are trademarks of Gretsch Guitars, LLC, used herein under license.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation