FENDER UNVEILS CONNECTED MUSIC ECOSYSTEM WITH FENDER STUDIO PRO, AUDIO INTERFACES AND CONTROLLERS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced a significant milestone in its evolution of creative tools, introducing Fender Studio as a new brand and unifying PreSonus® Studio One Pro and its renowned recording interfaces together under the Fender name. Starting this year, Studio One Pro becomes Fender Studio Pro, while the Quantum and AudioBox Go lines transition to the Fender Quantum Series and Fender AudioBox Go.

"For more than a decade, Studio One Pro has set the standard for modern music production," said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer, FMIC. "Its balance of power, creativity and ease of use has inspired countless artists and shaped how music is made today. With Fender Studio Pro, we are taking those celebrated features and enhancing them with a modernized interface, Fender's award-winning amp and effects models and new intuitive workflows and capabilities that make creating music faster, more inspiring and more connected than ever."

The reimagined Fender Studio Pro environment introduces an updated visual design, native Fender amp and effects plugins, a new channel overview for faster mixing workflows, updated samplers and AI powered audio-to-note conversion for layering sounds and inspiring intelligent chord technology for creative songwriting. For artists, producers and engineers, this move represents more than a name change. It brings together the trusted performance of PreSonus hardware and software with Fender's deep legacy in tone and musical expression.

Combining Studio One Pro's celebrated features and trusted performance with a new modernized interface and intuitive workflows, Fender Studio Pro 8 features Fender's renowned amps and effects models that make creating music faster, more inspiring and connected than ever. Available exclusively in the Fender Studio app and Fender Studio Pro, the Mustang and Rumble Native plugins offer 57 guitar and bass amp models and hundreds of effects for players to find their sound.

From iconic instruments and amplifiers to award-winning digital platforms like Tone Master Pro and Fender Play, Fender remains dedicated to inspiring generations of artists and creators through technology, tone and timeless design. The new Fender Studio brand represents the next evolution of that vision, where tradition and innovation meet in the service of creativity. Anchored by Fender Studio Pro and the Fender Quantum Series Interfaces, this next-generation lineup delivers reliability, premium sound quality and seamless integration across hardware and software, from the studio to the stage. Built for artists, producers and engineers, Fender Studio enhances the creative process and brings ideas to life without disrupting the flow of inspiration.

"Having authentic Fender amps and pedals built straight into the DAW is a game-changer," said Alissia, GRAMMY®-Nominated Producer of the Year, Bassist and Artist. "Fender Studio Pro delivers true analog warmth with a seamless workflow."

Watch Nile Rodgers and Alissia bring a musical idea to life using Fender Studio Pro. In this exclusive collaboration filmed at the legendary Power Station at BerkleeNYC, witness the creative process unfold as Nile Rodgers lays down his signature guitar work while Alissia crafts the perfect production. From initial concept to polished production, see how these two masters harness the full power of Fender Studio Pro's comprehensive music creation tools.

Starting today, all existing PreSonus customers will continue to be served through the new MyFender platform effectively replacing MyPreSonus. This exciting new platform will not only serve software and hardware customers but the wider universe of Fender customers who purchase guitars, amps and effects.

In parallel, the PreSonus brand will continue to serve creators with industry-leading audio solutions like the acclaimed Eris® Monitors, StudioLive® Series III SE Mixers, Air XD Loudspeakers and more. As part of the FMIC family, PreSonus remains committed to its core mission of democratizing music creation and making professional-quality tools accessible to artists at every level. PreSonus customers will continue to receive full support and updates. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come in 2026.

The Fender Quantum LT audio interface video can be found HERE. Lifestyle and product images can be found HERE. Full product list below.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender, @FenderStudio and @PreSonus.

FENDER STUDIO SOFTWARE

Fender Studio Pro 8 – Meet Fender Studio Pro, the next evolution of modern music creation. Effortlessly bring ideas to life with a fluid drag-and-drop workflow and a complete collection of inspiring virtual instruments, native plug-ins and authentic Fender Mustang Guitar and Rumble Bass amp models. Every tool is designed to enhance the creative process, helping artists capture ideas quickly, shape them with precision and transform them into professional-quality productions without breaking the flow of inspiration. See sessions with new clarity through Channel and Arrangement Overviews and explore legendary tone through Fender's built-in amp and effects suite. The redesigned interface keeps production fast and intuitive, while AI-powered Audio-to-Note conversion transforms recordings into editable MIDI notes with a single click. Spark new ideas with Chord Assistant, program drums and chop samples using the updated Sample One and Impact samplers and add spacious dimension with the immersive Studio Verb plug-in. Bring a vision to life with video playback on the Show Page and capture inspiration anywhere through seamless Fender Studio integration (free desktop and mobile companion app). Fender Studio Pro delivers the tools, tones and technology that empower every artist to create without limits.

Pricing:

Perpetual License ($199.99 USD, £169.99 GBP, €199.99 EUR, $349 AUD, ¥29,800 JPY)

Pro+ Annual Subscription Plus Perpetual ($179.99 USD, £159.99 GBP, €179.99 EUR, $299 AUD, ¥26,800 JPY)

Perpetual License Upgrade ($99.99 USD, £89.99 GBP, €99.99 EUR, $169 AUD, ¥14,800 JPY)

Fender Studio Pro — Upgrade from 6-month Demo: Owners of Fender AudioBox Go, Quantum LT 2 and LT4 can upgrade the 6-month demo to a license for Pro+ Annual Subscription Plus Perpetual ($149.99 USD, £129.99 GBP, €149.99 EUR, $249 AUD, ¥22,350 JPY)

Monthly Subscription ($19.99 USD, £19.99 GBP, €19.99 EUR, $34 AUD, ¥2,900 JPY)

Fender Studio 1.2 App Update – Available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux, Fender Studio is a free tool available for anyone looking to record, practice or just have fun playing along with Jam Tracks. Compatible with audio interfaces on mobile, tablet and desktop devices, Fender Studio makes it easy for players to capture guitar riffs, vocals and more, with just one tap. Packed with powerful tones, Fender Studio is the only app of its kind with authentic Fender amp models. To help users progress on their journey into digital music production, Fender Studio 1.2 introduces a unique transmit feature that seamlessly sends Fender Studio sessions directly to Fender Studio Pro 8. The new Chord Track allows users to view and edit chords for the included Jam Tracks as well as add to their own sessions and even detect chords from the audio they recorded. Plus, a new Drum Metronome with over 75 grooves can be accessed after registering for free. Additionally, a new in-app purchase unlocks all Fender amps and FX in Fender Studio, alongside a higher track count of 32 tracks.

Pricing:

Free to download

Free registration unlocks more Jam Tracks, a higher track limit of 16, more amps and FX and the Drum Metronome

All Fender amps, FX and a higher track count of 32 are available as an in-app purchase, or as part of an active Fender Studio Pro+ membership

Other software updates include Fender Studio Pro Remote, Fender Studio Hub, Fender Notion and Fender Universal Control.

FENDER STUDIO RECORDING HARDWARE

Fender Quantum LT ($149.99 – $499.99 USD, £129 – £469 GBP, €149 – €549 EUR, $239 – $899.99 AUD, ¥18,500 – ¥62,300 JPY) The Fender Quantum LT Series delivers professional recording results with effortless workflow, combining incredible sound quality, flexible connectivity and seamless integration with Fender Studio Pro in three streamlined, affordable interfaces. Each model includes custom low-latency drivers, MAX-HD microphone preamps with 75 dB of gain, Fender-optimized instrument inputs, balanced outputs, loopback routing and high-power headphone monitoring. Built-in integration with Fender Studio Pro and Universal Control ensures seamless hardware-software operation, allowing creators to fine-tune their direct mixes remotely for near-zero latency performance. Standalone Mixer Mode makes Fender Quantum LT versatile enough for live use, classrooms or portable rigs — while MyFender access simplifies registration, setup and support. For creators who need more, the Fender Quantum LT 16 expands the possibilities with 8 combo mic inputs and 8 additional TRS line inputs, MIDI I/O, DC-coupled outputs for synth and modular setups and an included Fender Studio Pro Perpetual license. With Mic Pre Mode, it even doubles as an 8-channel outboard mic preamp. Together with other key elements of the Fender hardware portfolio, such as Mustang amplifiers and Tone Master Pro, the Quantum LT Series completes a seamlessly connected ecosystem that moves effortlessly from studio to stage.

Fender Quantum HD ($599.99 – $1,099.99 USD, £489 – £889 GBP, €579 – €1,049 EUR, $999 – $1,899 AUD, ¥72,700 – ¥130,500 JPY) The Fender Quantum HD Series is engineered for creators who demand professional-quality recording with precision, power and flexibility. Each interface features high-definition MAX-HD preamps, ultra-low-latency drivers and 32-bit /192 kHz high-performance converters, capturing every nuance of instruments, vocals and full-band recordings with remarkable clarity. Fender instrument inputs ensure guitars and basses translate perfectly to the mix. Auto Gain simplifies setup, while re-amp outputs allow experimentation with amp and pedal setups. DSP monitor mixing and loopback routing streamline podcasting, streaming and tracking workflows. Control all critical functions from Fender Studio Pro or the Universal Control app, including preamp gain, phantom power and channel configuration — keeping focus on performance rather than setup. Fender Quantum HD scales with player's studio needs: the HD 2 offers a 20 x 24 I/O setup ideal for project studios, while the HD 8 expands to 26 x 30 channels with ADAT expansion for large-scale recording.

Fender AudioBox Go™ ($99.99 USD, £79 GBP, €89 EUR, $159 AUD, ¥11,500 JPY) The Fender AudioBox Go is a compact, versatile 2x2 USB-C audio interface designed for musicians, podcasters and content creators who need professional-quality recording wherever inspiration strikes. With pristine 24-bit/96 kHz converters, a low-noise mic preamp and switchable +48V phantom power, the AudioBox Go captures vocals, instruments and line-level sources with clarity and accuracy. Featuring a dedicated instrument input for guitar or bass, a mic/line combo input for vocals or keyboards, two ¼-inch line outputs to connect to studio monitors and a ¼-inch headphone output, this interface provides everything needed to track and monitor recordings. Bus-powered and ultra-portable, it's easy to take on the road or integrate into any desktop setup. Compatible with Fender Studio, Fender Studio Pro and most other audio apps, AudioBox Go is ready for recording, mixing and producing music or podcasts right out of the box.

Fender Motion™ ($269.99 – $349.99 USD, £279 – £369 GBP, €329 – €439 EUR, $499 – $599 AUD, ¥38,700 – ¥46,200 JPY) Fender Motion Controllers put Fender Studio Pro at players' fingertips, giving instant access to timeline navigation, session controls and an Add button for instruments and effects—so players can record, edit and perform without leaving their instrument or breaking focus. Beyond Studio Pro, Motion's dynamic FATAR® pads, vibrant illuminated encoders and expressive touch strips elevate any DAW workflow, letting creators improvise with intelligent scales, explore iconic chord progressions and shape sounds in real time. Available spring 2026.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT FENDER STUDIO:

Built on decades of innovation, Fender Studio brings industry-leading software, meticulously engineered hardware and legendary tone into a powerful music creation ecosystem for the next wave of music makers. Anchored by Fender Studio Pro recording software, Fender Quantum Series Interfaces and Fender Motion Controllers, this next-generation lineup delivers seamless integration across hardware and software, empowering artists to take their ideas from first riff to final release. Together, these tools represent the next evolution of Fender's vision: connecting tradition and technology to inspire the next generation of music makers and empowering them to focus on what matters most: making music.

