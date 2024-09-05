FENDER® INTRODUCES THE MUSTANG™ MICRO PLUS, EXPANDING INNOVATIVE POCKET-SIZED AMP RANGE

Mustang™ Micro Plus Boasts 25 Amp Models Alongside 25 Effects Combinations In One Versatile Portable Package

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) launches the latest addition to its widely-acclaimed Mustang™ amplifier series, with the release of the Mustang™ Micro Plus. Building on the success of the The Mustang™ Micro, this latest iteration takes affordable personal guitar amplification to the next level, right in your pocket, with a wide selection of innovative tones, amp models and effects from the acclaimed Mustang™ Series amps.

Introducing the Mustang™ Micro Plus — everything you know and love from the original but better. Featuring 50 amp and effect models, 100 editable preset slots with Fender Tone App support, an integrated chromatic tuner and an OLED display — plug and play whenever and wherever. Fender Mustang™ Micro Plus

Forming that latest part of the acclaimed Mustang™ amp series, the Mustang™ Micro Plus is Fender's most versatile on-the-go amplifier. With over four hours of continuous play time, it can be plugged directly into your favorite Fender guitar while connected to wired headphones, allowing you to play anywhere without disturbing others.

The Mustang™ Micro Plus takes everything players love about the Mustang™ Micro, to the next level. With 25 amp and 25 effects models straight from the Mustang™ Series of amps, it makes it quick and easy to get iconic Fender tones anywhere; players can effortlessly select from a variety of presets tailored to their musical style.

Boasting 100 fully editable preset slots with Fender Tone® App support, the Mustang™ Micro Plus offers unparalleled customization. Featuring an integrated tuner and a clear display, this amp ensures everything a player needs to jam is right at their fingertips. The built-in Bluetooth audio streaming lets you play along with your favorite songs or videos in real-time. As the ultimate personal guitar amplifier, the Mustang™ Micro Plus delivers high-quality sound anywhere, anytime, without compromise.

"We're incredibly excited to unveil the latest evolution of our widely-acclaimed Mustang™ amplifier series with the introduction of the Mustang™ Micro Plus", said Justin Norvell, EVP Product at FMIC. "This new addition represents a significant leap forward in both technology and user experience, offering unparalleled versatility and tone in an incredibly portable package. The Mustang™ Micro Plus is designed to inspire musicians at every level, providing a powerful, intuitive, and accessible way to create and explore new sounds. We can't wait to see how this innovative amp will ignite creativity and elevate performances around the world."

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

25 amp models and 25 effect models: Extensive combinations allow players to experiment with versatility to tailor their sound for any genre or style, from smooth jazz cleans to aggressive metal distortion, enhancing creativity and expression .

Extensive combinations allow players to experiment with versatility to tailor their sound for any genre or style, from smooth jazz cleans to aggressive metal distortion, enhancing creativity and expression 100 editable presets: Musicians can save time and instantly recall their favorite amp and effect settings. This feature is particularly valuable for performers who need quick access to different sounds during a set, as well as for those who want to experiment and perfect their tones.

Musicians can save time and instantly recall their favorite amp and effect settings. This feature is particularly valuable for performers who need quick access to different sounds during a set, as well as for those who want to experiment and perfect their tones. Integrated display with onboard tuner: The display makes it easy to navigate settings and presets, while the onboard tuner ensures that the guitar is always in tune, which is crucial for sound quality and note accuracy.

The display makes it easy to navigate settings and presets, while the onboard tuner ensures that the guitar is always in tune, which is crucial for sound quality and note accuracy. Compatible with Fender Tone®: iOS and Android app as well as Bluetooth audio streaming with audio/ video sync for playing along in real time, enhancing practice sessions.

For product images click HERE and watch, Exploring the Mustang™Micro Plus.

MUSTANG™ MICRO PLUS ($149.99 USD, £149, €169, $289 AUD, ¥23,100 JPY) Mustang™ Micro Plus takes everything players love about Mustang™ Micro to the next level. With 25 amps and 25 effects onboard, Mustang™ Micro Plus is the ultimate personal guitar amplifier. Micro Plus features 100 editable preset slots with Fender Tone® App support, an integrated tuner, and display. Everything you need to jam is built right in. Just plug Micro Plus directly into your guitar jack, connect a pair of ear buds or headphones, choose from a selection of amazing factory presets. And with built-in Bluetooth audio streaming, you can jam along to your favorite songs or guitar videos in real time.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) – whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby®, and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories, and pro-audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

