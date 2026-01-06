FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Veteran Global Brand Leader To Chart Fender's Next Era Of Growth, Innovation, And Expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Edward "Bud" Cole as Chief Executive Officer and member of the FMIC Board of Directors. Cole will serve as CEO-Designate effective January 19, 2026, and will officially assume the CEO role on February 16, 2026. He succeeds Andy Mooney, who will retire from the company following a decade of transformative growth and innovation.

Edward “Bud” Cole, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation CEO- Designate Photo Credit: Naoki Tsuruta

Cole currently serves as President of Fender Asia Pacific (APAC) and brings a multi-decade global career across consumer, lifestyle, luxury, and FMCG brands to the role. During his decade-long tenure at FMIC, Cole has shaped some of the company's most significant growth initiatives, leading the expansion of Fender's business across 14 countries in the APAC region.

A bilingual English/Japanese speaker and seasoned global operator, Cole has played a pivotal role in strengthening Fender's presence worldwide, including launching Fender's APAC headquarters in Tokyo and establishing full regional commercial and operational capabilities; building robust direct-to-dealer operations in Australia, resulting in a significant increase in efficiency, brand control, and distribution performance; and expanding Fender into mainland China and Korea, including developing direct-to-consumer (DTC) capability through e-commerce and driving long-term growth strategies across the region.

He also spearheaded the creation of the world's first Fender Flagship retail experience in Harajuku, Tokyo, redefining Fender's brick-and-mortar retail presence and consumer immersion, and developed a robust artist ecosystem across the APAC region, driving successful product innovation, including multiple Made-in-Japan launches that became standout global performers and strengthened Fender's cultural influence and credibility throughout the region.

Before joining FMIC, Cole held senior leadership roles across several global lifestyle, luxury, and consumer brands — including Pernod Ricard, LVMH, QVC, and Ralph Lauren — where he led commercial expansion, brand development, and regional strategy across international markets. A visionary, who has conducted business in more than 60 countries, Cole's global perspective has been shaped by a multi-decade career building and managing world-class brands at scale.

"Bud has been one of the most impactful leaders within our organization," Mark Fukunaga, Executive Chairman of the FMIC Board. "He has a deep understanding of the Fender brand, our global players, and the commercial and operational foundation required to propel us into the future. His track record of building teams, expanding markets, and elevating Fender's presence around the world makes him uniquely qualified to lead the next chapter of growth. On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Andy Mooney for his leadership over the past decade and for the significant contributions he has made to the company."

Since joining Fender in 2015, CEO Andy Mooney has more than doubled the size of the company and extended Fender's worldwide leadership in the Musical Instruments category. Mooney championed product and marketing innovation at Fender and led the company's successful entry into subscription based digital software.

"Leading Fender has been a highlight of my career," said Andy Mooney. "I'm deeply grateful for the creativity and commitment of the Fender teams around the world and proud of what we've accomplished. I'm excited to pass the baton on to Bud and confident that under his leadership, Fender will continue to inspire players for generations to come."

A lifelong musician, Cole bought his first electric guitar — a Fender Made-in-Japan 1969 Thinline® Telecaster® reissue — as a teenager and still plays it today. His personal connection to Fender's legacy and to the player community continues to shape his approach to leadership.

"To lead Fender is the honor of a lifetime," said Edward "Bud" Cole. "This brand has been a part of my life since childhood, and I'm committed to ensuring Fender continues to empower players everywhere, from beginners picking up their first guitar to the artists shaping the sound of today and tomorrow. Together with our global teams, partners, and loyal community of players, we will write the next era of Fender's history."

Cole's appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Fender as the company continues to expand its global footprint, deepen its commitment to players, and shape the future of music worldwide.

Headshot and bio for Edward "Bud" Cole available HERE.

For information on Fender's products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT SERVCO PACIFIC INC.:

Founded in 1919, Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawaiʻi's largest private company with operations in the mobility and musical instruments businesses. The company ranks among the top 20 automotive dealer groups in the U.S. with exclusive distributorships of Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru in Hawaiʻi and is the largest Toyota dealer group in Australia. Servco's musical instruments portfolio includes Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, the iconic global maker of Fender, Squier, Gretsch, Jackson, Charvel, and EVH guitars, basses, and amplifiers, as well as Fender Play, a subscription-based learning platform; Reverb, the world's largest marketplace for new and used music gear; and PreSonus, a leader in music technology solutions. Servco is an investor in mobility and music creation, including Hui Car Share, hydrogen-based mobility solutions, and Roland Corporation, manufacturer of electric keyboards, synthesizers, percussion and guitar amplifiers and sound effects. The company was recognized as a 2025 US Best Managed Company for six consecutive years and one of the "Best Places to Work in Hawaiʻi" for 21 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.servco.com.

FENDER (standard and in stylized form), TELECASTER, and THINLINE are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners. © 2026 Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation