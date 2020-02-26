Fender® Premium Audio System, Powered By Panasonic Automotive, Expands To VW Cross Sport Within The Growing Atlas SUV Family

"We are thrilled to offer this customized premium audio system to yet another model in the Volkswagen vehicle lineup," said Tom Dunn, Director – Global Audio Solutions Business Unit, Panasonic Automotive. "The Fender Premium Audio System creates a powerful, arena-sized sound in the all-new 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport."

Panasonic Automotive engineers and designers worked meticulously to create a sound system that performs well at all volume levels and provides outstanding harmonics. It is a great fit for the all-new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. In terms of both sound and aesthetics, anyone in the vehicle can now have the best seat in the house.

The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport Fender Premium Audio System features:

12 speakers

480 watts

Front center 80mm SDR wide frequency Fender Frontman™ speaker

200mm SDR DVC Fender Super Twin™ woofer front door speakers

168mm SVC Fender Custom™ woofer rear door speakers

First and second row 60mm Fender Deluxe™ tweeters with a wide range, soft dome design

80mm SDR wide frequency Fender Tone Master™ speakers in the D-pillar.

160mm SDR SVC Fender Bassman™ Subwoofer

The Fender Premium Audio System first appeared in the 2011 VW Passat. The Fender Premium Audio System was available in the 2015 Golf, the North American Car of the Year and the 2012 Volkswagen Passat, the 2012 Motor Trend Car of the Year. The Fender Premium Audio Systems are also available on select Volkswagen Golf, Passat, Tiguan, and Atlas models.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.na.panasonic.com/us

