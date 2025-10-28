Fenix24 Wins Three Top InfoSec Innovators Awards

Company Recognized for Breach Readiness, Cyber Resilience, and Ransomware Restoration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™ , the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, today announced its recognition as a winner in the Pioneering Breach Readiness, Pioneering Cyber Resilience, and Pioneering Ransomware Restoration categories in the 2025 Cyber Defense Magazine Top InfoSec Innovators Awards.

Regarded for its speed, expertise, and innovative approach to cyber recovery, Fenix24 helps organizations minimize the operational impact of ransomware and cyber incidents. By integrating immediately into an enterprise's incident response process, Fenix24 can reduce operational downtime by up to 70%, giving companies a critical advantage in today's complex threat landscape.

"Fenix24's strength lies in our people and our innovative approach, which allows us to respond faster and recover smarter than anyone else in the industry," said Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman. "Cyberattacks aren't a question of if, they're a question of when, so organizations must prioritize breach readiness and ransomware recovery as core parts of their security posture. These awards are a recognition of our company's dedication to keeping businesses resilient in the face of cyber threats."

Fenix24 organizes breach recovery and prevention through four "battalions" as the World's First Civilian Cybersecurity Force. Its cyber resilience program, Securitas Summa , offers a unique combination of Fenix24's battalion companies: resistance via Athena7, ongoing protection through Grypho5, expert insights into an organization's assets and infrastructure recovery from Argos99, and Fenix24's ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery services.

Launched during 2025, Argos99 offers a cybersecurity resilience and operations platform that unifies and automates asset discovery, dependency mapping, telemetry correlation, and risk prioritization. By offering Argos99 as a Software-as-a-Service solution, Fenix24 has broadened its services portfolio, delivering customers an integrated, software-enabled approach to defending against and recovering from cyber incidents.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Fenix24 is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Fenix24

Fenix24™ is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

For more information, visit www.Fenix24.com

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99™ / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

