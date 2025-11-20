Fenix24 Expands to Asia-Pacific with Appointment of Appointing Nikhil Chauhan as Managing Director, APAC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™ , the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Chauhan as Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Fenix24's global expansion

In this new role, Chauhan will lead, build, and scale Fenix24's go-to-market and sales organization across the APAC region, with an initial focus on incident response and restoration services. He will also drive the operationalization and localization of Fenix24's service offerings, collaborating closely with global delivery leaders to ensure seamless execution and support that balance both regional nuances and global standards. Chauhan will also expand the company's regional offerings to include Fenix24's "peacetime" resilience solutions, such as Argos99, the company's SaaS platform, and top-of-funnel assessment services.

"Nikhil's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Fenix24 accelerates its international growth," Fenix24 Chief Executive Officer Mark Grazman said. "His deep expertise in insurance and cyber, along with his proven track record of scaling businesses and driving organizational transformation, make him an exceptional leader to establish and grow our presence in the Asia-Pacific market. His appointment further solidifies our commitment to building cyber resilience across the region."

Chauhan brings over 16 years of experience advising some of the world's leading financial services organizations and has a strong record of building high-performing teams and scaling consulting practices. Prior to joining Fenix24, Chauhan served as Head of Asia at Aon Inpoint, where he led a multi-million dollar business and achieved double-digit annual growth across 15 strategic client engagements. Earlier in his career, he founded and grew a data strategy consulting practice at McLagan, achieving millions in recurring revenue and a fivefold increase in team size within three years.

"I'm thrilled to join Fenix24 and help establish the company's footprint in the Asia-Pacific region," Chauhan said. "Organizations across the region are facing increasingly complex cyber threats, and the need for comprehensive resilience has never been greater. I look forward to building local partnerships, scaling our offerings, and helping businesses across APAC recover stronger than ever."

With a strong local presence, trusted partnerships, and proven recovery expertise, Fenix24 is poised to deliver unmatched restoration, advisory, and readiness capabilities to enterprises navigating today's most complex threat landscape within the APAC region.

