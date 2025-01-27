Fenix24 Acquires vArmour to Boost Cyber Resiliency and Network Insights

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24 , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced the acquisition of vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software.

This strategic acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Fenix24's newest battalion, Argos99 , which helps improve cyber resilience and incident recovery by providing companies with expert insights into their own assets and infrastructure both in peacetime and wartime.

Organizations often struggle with inadequate visibility into their IT infrastructure, including key on-premises and SaaS-based data repositories. This lack of understanding about their assets, data, and the interdependencies among critical systems amplifies security risks, leaves them more vulnerable to cyberattacks and prolongs recovery times during incidents. vArmour has been at the forefront of cybersecurity, helping large enterprises around the world better understand and reduce their attack surface by highlighting and mapping relationships as well as dependencies between applications.

The acquisition, and the appointment of former vArmour CEO Timothy Eades to Fenix24's advisory board, will accelerate Fenix24's growth and transform the insights the company can provide to peacetime customers as well as the incident recovery process for its customers.

"Organizations need better visibility into their infrastructure, cloud applications, assets, data repositories, and the dependencies between them," said Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman. "Merging the capabilities of Argos99 with vArmour will help revolutionize how organizations understand their own IT infrastructure and relationships between cloud applications, resulting in significantly faster ransomware recovery and resiliency."

Trusted by some of the world's largest financial institutions and telecom providers, vArmour has raised more than $300 million in funding and holds 40-plus highly valuable patents that have defined the visualization and segmentation industries. These patents are now part of Argos99's robust patent portfolio. Additionally, Fenix24 will now work with former vArmour customers to re-engage them with the enriched Argos99 platform and improve infrastructure visibility.

"I am excited and committed to supporting the vision, mission, and remarkable traction of Fenix24 and Argos99 in helping redefine cyber resiliency and rapid recovery," Eades said. "Maintaining resilience requires a precise understanding of assets, relationships, and dependencies to ensure effective defense, reduce attack surfaces, and uphold continuous vigilance. The integration of Argos99 and vArmour offers enterprises unmatched security and visibility."

vArmour, previously based in Los Altos, California, enabled businesses worldwide to enhance their resilience through effective understanding of the relationships between their applications, IT infrastructure and service behavior. vArmour's focus was fortifying the reliability and confidence of businesses' hybrid-cloud applications through continuous observation, aiding in progressing crucial initiatives and diminishing risk.

About Fenix24

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with three time-tested battalions:

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99™ / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

